Dejero Signs New Distributors in South America, Belgium and Luxembourg, and Italy

WATERLOO, Ontario -- Nov. 3, 2015 -- Dejero today announced its continued worldwide growth with the signing of three new distributors in Europe and South America. These include WatchApp, representing Dejero in Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, and Paraguay; Tevios, a new Dejero dealer in Belgium and Luxembourg; and Video Signal, representing Dejero in Italy. All three will represent Dejero's full LIVE+ platform of IP video contribution and cloud-based content management solutions for electronic newsgathering and remote broadcasting.

From its headquarters in Buenos Aires, WatchApp offers innovative and integrated solutions for the professional broadcast market in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, and Uruguay. WatchApp is dedicated to helping clients experience a quick, easy, and inexpensive transition to IPTV operations.

Tevios, based in Belgium, has more than 25 years of experience supplying leading-edge technology solutions to broadcast, telecom, cable, and media organizations in Belgium and Luxembourg. Tevios is focused on inspiring and assisting clients with a portfolio of the industry's most innovative solutions that directly address demanding and specific requirements.

With locations in Milan and Rome, Video Signal is one of Italy's top distributors of video systems for television production and postproduction. The company's team of professionals specializes in helping clients build large-scale systems and manage significant audio and video transitions, such as the migration from analog to digital broadcasting.

In addition, Dejero has appointed Marc Derks its director of sales, EMEA. Based in the Netherlands, Derks has more than 25 years of experience in the television and broadcast industries. Most recently, he was in a sales and management role at Axon Digital Design, where he established the company's sales and distribution network. Derks graduated as an electronic engineer at the Technical University in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

"The addition of three new distributors and the appointment of Marc in a new EMEA sales role are just the latest signs of Dejero's growing momentum throughout Europe and Latin America," said Brian Cram, CEO, Dejero. "More and more broadcasters worldwide are discovering the power of our IP video solutions for making live video acquisition, content management, and multiscreen distribution easier and more immediate than ever before."

