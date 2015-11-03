Imagine Communications to Showcase Next-Gen Innovations at CCW 2015

DALLAS, Nov. 03, 2015 – Imagine Communications, a global leader in video and advertising solutions serving the media and entertainment, multichannel video programming distributors and enterprise markets, will be exhibiting solutions from its market-leading SDI and next-gen IP portfolio and delivering a presentation on the transition of media operations to generic computing environments at the NAB Content and Communications World (CCW) conference and exhibition. CCW, one of the leading media and entertainment industry events in North America, will be held in New York City on Nov. 11 and 12.

Reinforcing its reputation for driving innovation in the media and entertainment industry, Imagine Communications will be demonstrating solutions that bridge the SDI and next-gen domains to help enable media companies to gradually and gracefully shift operations to IP-based environments at their own pace and without stranding existing investments in baseband technologies.

“Our ‘Your Path, Your Pace’ technology transition approach is enabling our customers to reap the cost and agility benefits offered by generic computing resources today and into the future, without sacrificing quality, stranding investments or introducing new operational procedures or requirements,” said Ramnik Kamo, Chief Marketing Officer, Imagine Communications. “CCW is a great opportunity to share our recent innovations with one of the most technology savvy audiences in the industry and to demonstrate how we are helping media companies optimize their operations to meet the demands of an industry marked by ongoing and dramatic shifts in video consumption habits.”

Visitors to the Imagine Communications booth (#1226) will have access to in-depth demonstration of the company’s market leading integrated playout and file-to-file transcoding solutions:

Future-proof Integrated Playout:The award-winning Versio™ 100% software-based integrated playout solution enables media companies to accelerate the launch of new services, ensure business continuity, reduce infrastructure costs and virtualize master control. Versio supports any-to-any transport, compressed or uncompressed IP and is cloud-deployable.

Software-Based File-to-File Transcoding: Imagine Communications will demonstrate its SelenioFlex™ File media processing software. Based on the Zenium™ workflow manager, SelenioFlex File delivers market-leading efficiency, scalability and workflow design flexibility for applications from post production to multiscreen distribution. The latest release of SelenioFlex File includes support for Apple ProRes, HEVC UHD Main 10 and Interoperable Master Format (IMF) file-based transcoding to enable UHD on-demand workflows.

Imagine Communications is at the forefront of the coming convergence of the media and IT industries. The company, among the first to identify the cost and performance benefits of pragmatically transitioning operations to IP-based environments running commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware, is forging alliances with many of the largest companies in the IT industry.

At CCW 2015, Imagine Communications’ John Mailhot, CTO for infrastructure and networking, will deliver a presentation entitled Television Production Connectivity using COTS IT Infrastructure. The presentation, scheduled for Nov. 11 at 10:30 AM, explores the potential of the media industry to harness the scale, steady advancements and capabilities of the IT industry to transform today’s video production practices.

