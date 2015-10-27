Audio-Technica Offers New Accessories for System 10 Camera-Mount Wireless System





STOW, OH — Audio-Technica, a leading innovator in transducer technology for over 50 years, offers two new accessories for its System 10 Camera-Mount Digital Wireless System: the AT8691 Camera Shoe Dual Mount and the AT8350 3.5 mm to XLR Output Cable.



The AT8691 Camera Shoe Dual Mount makes it easy to mount two ATW-R1700 System 10 digital wireless receivers to a camera’s hot shoe, or to a tripod or other device with a ¼" screw. Comes with 280 mm (11.0") AT8351 dual mono to stereo coiled cable (dual 3.5 mm mono mini-plugs to 3.5 mm stereo mini-plug), allowing you to use one receiver to capture left channel audio, the other to capture right channel audio and feed both into the camera’s audio input. U.S. MSRP: $79.00.

The AT8350 3.5mm TRS (male) to XLR (male) audio cable (0.5 m, 19.7″) with balanced output allows the System 10 output to be plugged into professional balance XLR inputs. U.S. MSRP: $28.00.

About the System 10 Camera-Mount Digital Wireless System:

The System 10 Camera-Mount Digital Wireless System is a digital wireless system designed to provide rock-solid performance along with easy setup and clear, natural sound quality. Featuring a compact design, the system is available in handheld, lavalier and body-pack configurations. Operating in the 2.4 GHz range, far from TV and DTV interference, this system offers extremely easy operation and instantaneous channel selection. Up to eight channels may be used together without any frequency coordination problems or group selection issues.



System 10 wireless systems ensure clear communications by providing three levels of diversity assurance: frequency, time, and space. Frequency Diversity sends the signal on two dynamically allocated frequencies for interference-free communication. Time Diversity sends the signal in multiple time slots to maximize immunity to multipath interference. Finally, Space Diversity uses two antennas on each transmitter and receiver to maximize signal integrity.

System 10 Camera-Mount Digital Wireless System Features:

Digital 24-bit/48 kHz wireless operation for ultimate sound quality

Dependable performance

Automatic frequency selection for seamless, interference-free operation

Three levels of diversity assurance: frequency, time, & space

3.5 mm (1/8") output jack with switch to select between TRS balanced and unbalanced (dual mono)

Features convenient rechargeable internal battery

Receiver and transmitter battery level displays

Removable antennas

Camera shoe mount

1/8" headphone jack with volume control

The System 10 Camera-Mount Digital Wireless System is now available in the following configurations:

ATW-1701 body-pack system : ATW-R1700 receiver, ATW-T1001 UniPak® body-pack transmitter. U.S. estimated street: $379.95.

: ATW-R1700 receiver, ATW-T1001 UniPak® body-pack transmitter. U.S. estimated street: $379.95. ATW-1701/L lavalier system : ATW-R1700 receiver, ATW-T1001 UniPak body-pack transmitter, MT830cW omnidirectional condenser lavalier microphone. U.S. estimated street: $449.95.

: ATW-R1700 receiver, ATW-T1001 UniPak body-pack transmitter, MT830cW omnidirectional condenser lavalier microphone. U.S. estimated street: $449.95. ATW-1702 handheld system: ATW-R1700 receiver, ATW-T1002 unidirectional dynamic microphone/transmitter. U.S. estimated street: $399.95.

For more information, please visit www.audio-technica.com.