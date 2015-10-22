Widely adopted 12G-SDI Test & Measurement Tool Box shown by Omnitek at SMPTE ATC Hollywood 2015

Test & Measurement solutions provider Omnitek will be showing the Ultra 4K Tool Box, its Advanced UHD solution, at the SMPTE Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition this year on booth 120 in Hollywood, CA from 26th to 29th October.



The Ultra, which has been shipping with 4K support over quad 3G-SDI, 6G-SDI and DisplayPort since 2014, was upgraded to support single-link 4K over 12G-SDI earlier this year and after successful evaluation has been shipping since June to a wide range of manufacturers from ‘glass-to-glass’. This first-to-market 12G-SDI T&M solution features tools for physical layer and data analysis, plus generation and conversion of signals from SD to 4K. It provides a complete platform for manufacturers, broadcast networks and systems developers to build, test and commission UHD-TV products and infrastructure with complete confidence.



This feature-rich product also introduces never-seen-before jitter spectrum and histogram tools to easily ascertain source and spread of jitter on an incoming signal. A real-time 12G-SDI Eye diagram featuring automatic rise and fall-time measurement is also available to give a comprehensive physical layer analysis solution that’s specifically tailored to the broadcast industry and is otherwise only available on digital oscilloscopes costing around five times the price.



The sophistication of the Ultra’s advanced physical layer analysis functionality is demonstrated against a leading high-end digital oscilloscope in the white paper “12G-SDI Physical Layer Analysis using the Ultra 4K Tool Box” freely available from the Omnitek website.

Omnitek is happy to demonstrate the Ultra at the Loews Hollywood Hotel in Hollywood, CA on booth 120.