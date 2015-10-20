RTW Celebrating 50 Years at 139th AES Convention

NEW YORK, OCTOBER 20, 2015 – RTW, a leading vendor of visual audio meters and monitoring devices for professional broadcast, production, post production and quality control, is celebrating 50 years in the audio industry at the 139th AES Convention (Avid Pavilion Booth 719). SCMS, the company’s U.S. distributor, will also be on hand at the show to assist attendees with selecting the right monitoring solution that will fit their needs.

RTW was founded in 1965 as a specialist service provider for audio equipment. Through the subsequent years the company became a leading vendor of professional broadcast and audio-metering equipment. Andreas Tweitmann, current CEO of RTW, came to the helm of the company at 2007.

“At RTW, it is our number one priority to deliver the best in visual audio meters and monitoring devices to our customers,” says Tweitmann. “As a leader in the industry, we are able to collect important information regarding new industry standards and industry needs. We work to streamline the broadcast industry’s necessary loudness control by way of user friendly, attainable products.”

With mandatory loudness standards becoming the new normal, RTW has made powerful contributions to the introduction and support of these regulations. The company not only offers the products to suit the demands of the pro-audio industry, but also has helped develop the standards themselves. Michael Kahsnitz, head of product management at RTW, is a member of EBU’s PLOUD group that has worked to create binding loudness-management standards.

“With the ever-evolving pro-audio industry, it is important to stay informed of the new trends that come about,” says Tweitmann. “It is important to us that our customers find products with functional capabilities that are able to adapt to different environments. We look forward to the next 50 years of providing unparalleled customer service and products.”

About RTW

RTW, from Cologne, is a leading vendor of highly innovative first-class meters for audio monitoring and quality control. For 50 years, RTW has designed, produced, and marketed pioneering systems for professional recording studios. Today, RTW runs an international sales and service network. Visit www.rtw.com or www.facebook.com/rtw.de for more information.