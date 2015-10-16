Is it time for an LED upgrade to save broadcast studio energy?

Is it time to upgrade your studio with energy-saving LED light fixtures? Engineers and facility managers trust PrimeTime's high performing, technically innovative and durable lights because they're bright and use very little power. They're affordable, built in the USA and include a FIVE YEAR WARRANTY.

1SLED XB LED Light

It's the new industry standard, the EXTRA BRIGHT 1SLED XB. Boasting the most powerful punch and throw of all studio lights the 1SLED is used for key or fill lighting. The secret is in our reflector technology. Upgrade your broadcast studio, distance learning center, video conference facility, city council chambers, worship facility or TV commercial production facility. Manufactured in the USA with PrimeTime's innovative design and energy-saving LED technology for cool and comfortable talent illumination.

GUS 51 LED Fresnel - NO FAN!

Built from the ground up in Texas, the GUS 51 LED Fresnel is incredibly bright and requires NO FAN because of our innovative engineering and technology. The high quality Micro-Fresnel lens system with advanced optics result in the most even wash of light vs. any LED Fresnel. 100% machined, extruded and formed aluminum construction. type!

Upgrade your studio with GUS, the Strong Silent

MSLED XB LED Light

It's an LED equivalent of our popular fixture, the MSL fluorescent, using the newest energy efficient LED technology. The MSLED XB can be used to key, fill, side or back light talent on chroma key or interview sets. Used to upgrade broadcast

studios, film production, worship services, distance learning or video conference facilities that need a low ceiling light fixture.

All PrimeTime LED Luminaires

Preview all of our energy-saving LED fixtures.

About PrimeTime Lighting Systems, Inc.

Known for innovative and superbly engineered lighting, PrimeTime Lighting Systems, Inc. (formerly called KW/2 Studios) manufactures broadcast lighting systems, video conference light fixtures, and LED and fluorescent studio lighting for the broadcast industry. PrimeTime's U.S. fabricated products illuminate broadcast and cable news sets, video conference facilities, worship sanctuaries, religious broadcasting studios, production studios, university sports studios, city council chambers and distance learning classrooms throughout the United States and some foreign countries. PrimeTime luminaires are recognized for high performance, lasting durability and quality.

Glen Harn, 214-329-9287 gharn@primetimelighting.com