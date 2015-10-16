Genelec to Hold 3D Audio Presentation in Demo Room 1A02 at the 139th International AES Convention in New York City

NATICK, MA, October 15, 2015 — Genelec, the pioneer in active loudspeakers, is holding demonstrations of a “3D” audio system in its Demonstration Room 1A02 at the 139th International AES Convention at the Javits Center in NYC, with presentation times as follows:

Friday, October 30: 11am, 1pm, 3pm

Saturday, October 31: 10am, 12 noon, 2pm, 4pm

Sunday, November 1: 11am, 1pm, 3pm



The 7.1.1.4 audio system will allow AES 139th Convention attendees to experience a fully immersive, spatialized, enveloping natural sound-field produced by a wide-selection of Genelec Active Monitors. Special program material has been chosen specifically for this demonstration so that the playback experience it truly multi-dimensional.

The system is composed of three 8351A Smart Active Monitoring™ (SAM™) Studio Monitors (in an L-C-R array), four 8240A SAM Studio Monitors (sides & rear), four 8330A SAM Studio Monitors (overheads) and two 7270A SAM Studio Subwoofers and one 7260A SAM Studio Subwoofer.

“With immersive sound becoming more and more mainstream, and as audio is a part of virtual reality (VR) total sensory experiences, we decided that instead of demonstrating our speakers in your typical stereo or surround configuration for this year’s AES Convention, we would take it to another level and showcase our monitors in a completely immersive, compelling, audibly arresting format,” stated Will Eggleston, Genelec Inc. Marketing Director USA. “The program material we have chosen will demonstrate the system with maximum impact and we look forward to sharing this experience with AES attendees.”

