AV Stumpfl announces LDI 2015 presence

See AV Stumpfl at:

LDI 2015 at AV Stumpfl USA Corp Booth 2017, Las Vegas Convention Center from 23-25 October.

IAAPA Attractions Expo at Booth 859, Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, FL from 17-20 November.

Triple-stream uncompressed 4K media serving, black anodized projection screens and more

Austrian engineering company, AV Stumpfl® will bring the largest ever line up of innovation to LDI 2015.

Right to the very edge

Selected by leading media designers and architects, Fullwhite® screens will be demonstrated in an edge-blended multi-projector display on the AV Stumpfl USA Corp Booth 2017. The elegant Fullwhite screens are virtually borderless ensuring the projected image goes right to the very edge. They come with a range of powerful accessories, in a range of sizes and can be used in unlimited configurations including 360-degree curved projection environments.

Back to black with anodized mobile projection screens

The AV Stumpfl Monoblox® is fast becoming the industry standard in mobile projection by large-scale rental and staging companies. Users benefit from fast assembly of screens without additional tools – a valuable asset when on location.

Additionally, the original VarioLock® modular mobile projection screen will be shown in a variety of sizes. Both Monoblox and VarioLock are available in discreet black anodized hardware formats – perfect for discreet projection and powerful client impact!

Franklin Moore, president at AV Stumpfl USA Corp enthuses: “We’re pleased to be introducing the industry’s most comprehensive line up of projection screens and accessories available in the market today. Our specialist expert staff will be on hand to answer any technical queries during the show. The AV Stumpfl brand is recognized throughout the Americas for their ease of use, original design – the only limits are the creative ways in which they can be used!”

Immerse yourself with Wings Engine Raw

Making its Americas debut at LDI 2015, will be the award-winning Wings Engine Raw, a triple-stream 4K uncompressed media server that uses a custom engineered RAID 10 system.

It provides a constant stream of 3-channels of true 4K (4,096 x 2,160 pixels) uncompressed video content at 60fps plus up to 16 text and picture layers, and up to 24 uncompressed audio streams. Removing the need for converting content into intermediate codec formats, content includes native picture sequences such as TGA or TIFF and instant PNG image format processing. The system processes and delivers video content at full 4:4:4 color sampling.

Wings Engine Raw hosts the new WingsRX render core engine which has a 64bit program architecture and uses SSE CPU instructions to decentralize processing power.

The system is accompanied by AV Stumpfl’s embedded operating system, Backup-Manager, that features a dedicated EDID management and automatic camera based calibration system for soft-edge blending, warp and geometry mapping, all operable by time line control.

“It’s only natural that we launch Wings Engine Raw at LDI 2015 which is the meeting point for projection designers, creative designers, and users of media serving technology as well as a great location to share ideas and knowledge,” says Kevin Zevchik, manager of media and control systems at AV Stumpfl Inc. “This year has been a tremendous success for Wings Engine Raw and we’ve seen it deployed in several installations already and with many more in the pipeline!”

Last but not least, the powerful AV Stumpfl solid-state FHD Media Players will be demonstrated alongside, Wings Avio Manger and SC Master control hardware and software. The list of customers that deploy AV Stumpfl technology is growing. For example, Simworx uses SC Master as a central control system inside 4D theatres delivered to clients worldwide.

AV Stumpfl across the show floor

Free to all LDI attendees, AV Stumpfl will sponsor the Lighting & Projection New Technology Breakfast alongside PRG taking place at 8:00 – 10:00 on Friday, 23 October 2015.

From 15:30-17:00 on Friday, 23 October, AV Stumpfl will sponsor the LDI Booth Crawl and Scavenger Hunt. Participants have the chance to win an iPad Air2 and are invited to promote the program on social media using hashtags: #boothcrawl, #LDI2015, #AVStumpfl.

Beat the Vegas heat

As always, AV Stumpfl likes to have a little fun and network with industry peers. Drop by the booth and leave your business card in exchange for a cool retro and bright pair of sunglasses to wear in the hot Vegas heat. Visitors can even post a pic of them to Twitter!