Audio-Technica Offers Rebates on Select System 10 Digital Wireless Systems Through the End of 2015





— Operating in the 2.4 GHz range, System 10 avoids TV and DTV interference, offering a cost-effective, high-fidelity wireless solution for houses of worship, musicians/hobbyists, karaoke, corporate applications and more —



STOW, OH — Audio-Technica, a leading innovator in transducer technology for over 50 years, announces $25.00 and $50.00 rebate offers on its System 10 Stack-Mount Digital Wireless System ($25.00 rebate) and System 10 Stompbox Digital Wireless System ($50.00 rebate). Systems purchased from an authorized A-T dealer in the U.S. and its territories between October 1, 2015 and December 31, 2015 are eligible for a rebate on each system purchased (no limit).



System 10 eligible products and U.S. street prices:

$25.00 rebate: ATW-1101 UniPak® Transmitter System (stack-mount) $279.95

$25.00 rebate: ATW-1101/G Guitar System $299.95

$25.00 rebate: ATW-1101/H Headworn Microphone System $349.95

$25.00 rebate: ATW-1101/H92 Miniature Headworn Microphone System $379.95

$25.00 rebate: ATW-1101/H92-TH Miniature (beige) Headworn Microphone System $379.95

$25.00 rebate: ATW-1101/L Lavalier Microphone System $349.95

$25.00 rebate: ATW-1102 Handheld Microphone System $299.95

$50.00 rebate: ATW-1501 Stompbox Guitar Wireless System $349.95

(Rebate not eligible on System 10 Camera-Mount and System 10 PRO Rack-Mount Wireless Systems)

The rebate details can be found online at www.audio-technica.com. Claims must be postmarked by January 31, 2016, to be valid. To receive the rebate(s), buyers must register online at audio-technica.rebateaccess.com and mail in the rebate form with the required documents, which include the sales receipt(s) with the store name, date of purchase, model number/s and price paid clearly legible, along with the original UPC code cut from the product box of each system purchased.

About System 10 Stack-Mount and Stompbox Digital Wireless Systems

System 10 offers high-fidelity digital wireless for performing musicians and presenters. Operating in the 2.4 GHz range, far from TV and DTV interference, System 10 offers advanced 24-bit operation and amazingly clear sound. System 10 wireless ensures clear communications by providing three levels of diversity assurance: frequency, time, and space. Frequency Diversity sends the signal on two dynamically allocated frequencies for interference-free communication. Time Diversity sends the signal in multiple time slots to maximize immunity to multipath interference. Finally, Space Diversity uses two antennas on each transmitter and receiver to maximize signal integrity. Multiple system configurations are available, with handheld vocal microphone/transmitters and UniPak® body-pack transmitters designed for use with lavalier, headworn and instrument microphones as well as electric guitars. A stompbox configuration is also available: The System 10 Stompbox streamlines onstage signal flow by making the wireless receiver part of the pedalboard, and provides an A/B switcher for multiple signal/amp options. The system combines the advanced 24-bit operation, easy setup and clear, natural sound quality of other System 10 wireless configurations with unique functionality for guitarists, bassists and other instrumentalists.

For more information, please visit www.audio-technica.com.

