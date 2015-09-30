Barnfind Americas' John Brendle to Present at SMPTE 2015

SUWANEE, Ga. -- Sept. 30, 2015 -- Barnfind Americas today announced that the company's director of technology, John Brendle, will make a technical presentation at the upcoming SMPTE 2015 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition (SMPTE 2015). The annual SMPTE 2015 conference will take place Oct. 26-29 in Hollywood, California. Brendle's presentation, titled "A Single Strand of Glass: The Incredible Power of Optical Fiber in Production Environments," is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 11:15 a.m.

As part of the session "Is Coax Ready for the Undertaker?" Brendle will present use cases for optical fiber and its short- and long-term benefits in today's rapidly evolving media environments. "With 4K/UHDTV looming, traditional analog and digital signals are coexisting alongside emerging formats such as HEVC H.265 in many operations," he commented. "With its ability to handle any signal type with the appropriate terminal gear, the versatility and flexibility of fiber make it the starting point for any future-proof' operation. And, by carrying many different types of signals over a single cable, fiber drastically reduces the number of cables required in an operation -- for reduced costs, faster setup and tear-down, and easier troubleshooting."

SMPTE 2015 is the world's premier forum for the exploration of media and entertainment technology. More information about the conference, including registration details, is available at www.smpte2015.org. More information about Barnfind Americas is available at www.barnfindamericas.com.

About Barnfind Americas

Barnfind Americas is the U.S.-based presence for the Norwegian manufacturer Barnfind Technologies. The company's solutions offer unsurpassed functionality, usability, and reliability at a cost-effective point. Barnfind Americas provides flexible, innovative, multifunctional, signal-neutral transport platforms for a wide variety of media environments, including digital media service delivery in broadcast, cable, satellite, OTT, and telecoms applications.

Barnfind Technology's award-winning products and solutions provide users with a sophisticated platform for converging digital media services compatible with all major industrial standards, ruggedized for reliability in even the most challenging environments, and optimized for low-energy operation. Greener efficiency, more intuitive usability, and intelligent design come together to make it simpler to manage complexity.

Barnfind Americas is the master distributor for Barnfind Technologies in North America, and it also offers integration, technical support, and repair services.

