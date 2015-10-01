New Insights for Video Delivery:

Thomson Video Networks at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2015

Thomson Video Networks will showcase new software releases that boost compression efficiency for its industry-leading ViBE(R) family of SD/HD encoding solutions as well as a new software release of MediaFlexSUITE, the company's unified, resilient, and flexible system that simplifies management of broadcast and multi-screen content delivery services. In addition, Thomson Video Networks will feature 4K compression solutions and new solutions for channel origination.

Boosting Video Performance

Thomson Video Networks will highlight new software releases for its ViBE(R) EM4000, ViBE VS7000, and ViBE XT1000 HD/SD encoding solutions that significantly enhance compression efficiency across all current and emerging standards, including MPEG-2, MPEG-4, and HEVC. The new software releases are enabled by an all-new release of the MediaFlexSUITE, the company's unified, resilient, and flexible system for simplifying management of broadcast and multi-screen content delivery services.

Photo Caption: Thomson Video Networks' Latest Compression Solutions

Streamlining Channel Origination and Manipulation

Thomson Video Networks' new FUZE-1 Playout System is a unique, versatile, and cost-effective solution that takes the channel-in-a-box concept to the next level. Focusing on channel origination and manipulation, FUZE-1 offers a rich set of features for playout applications such as linear TV channel playout, ad insertion, branding, mosaic channel playout, time-shifting, disaster recovery, censorship, and EAS insertion. Based on the Thomson Video Networks MediaFlexOS video operating system, FUZE-1 features a best-of-breed 1-RU IT server that combines advanced graphics, sophisticated built-in automation, and an integrated asset manager with premium software transcoding capabilities.

Photo Caption: FUZE-1 Playout System

Virtualized and Cloud-Based Video Delivery

Thomson Video Networks' ViBE(R) VS7000 multi-screen encoding system operating in virtualized mode delivers all of the economic benefits of the cloud while ensuring the broadcast-grade performance required by today's media environments. Driven by the MediaFlexOS video operating system, the ViBE VS7000 is able to create a cluster of servers, manage automatic load balancing and failover, and simplify integration of new software modules. From the operator's standpoint, the complete environment can be managed with a single product, drastically reducing operational expenses.

Photo Caption: ViBE(R) VS7000 Multi-Screen and HEVC Encoder

Paving the Way to Live, File, and Contribution in 4K

Thomson Video Networks will feature its ViBE(R) 4K encoding solution for Ultra HD (UHD) broadcasting and ViBE VS7000 HEVC 4K file encoder. Built on the company's award-winning ViBE premium encoder chassis, ViBE 4K enables media enterprises to leverage high-efficiency video coding (HEVC) to provide an optimal video experience to consumers through live compression of UHD sources at up to 60 frames per second (FPS) and in 10-bit color.

Photo Caption: ViBE(R) 4K Ultra HD Encoder

Company Overview

A global leader in advanced video compression solutions, Thomson Video Networks empowers media companies, video service providers, and broadcasters to deliver superior video quality at the highest density and lowest bandwidth for contribution, terrestrial, satellite, cable, IPTV, and OTT services. Through its innovative Behind Every Screen(R) approach, Thomson Video Networks combines both on-premises and cloud-based resources to create an all-encompassing video infrastructure for its advanced ingest/playout, branding, ad insertion, encoding/transcoding, and packaging technologies. Media enterprises now have every key capability they need to raise video quality and reduce cost of ownership not just for broadcast, but also for multi-screen services on every device and platform. Behind Every Screen you'll find Thomson Video Networks. Visit www.thomson-networks.com.