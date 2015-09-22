Jampro Boosts Capabilities of South American Broadcaster Corporacion Medcom Panama, S.A.

Panama City, Panama — Jampro Antennas Inc. recently boosted the broadcast capabilities of Corporacion Medcom Panama, S.A., a television network located in Panama City, Panama, and its multiple sites throughout the country when it delivered and installed seven complete DVB-T/T2 Systems to the station.

With seven newly installed Jampro UHF DVB-T/T2 Broadband systems, consisting of Broadband slots (JAMS-BB), Broadband panels (JUHD) with top mount poles/spines, and RCCC constant impedance combiners, Medcom and its locations throughout the country can now better serve audiences throughout the region.

“This is yet another great story about how Jampro once again provided a customized solution that met the specific needs of one of our customers,” says Alex M. Perchevitch, Jampro President. “Jampro designed a system which incorporated low wind loading by using its Broadband UHF slot antennas in an effort to minimize the antenna loading on the towers and help Medcom reduce costs by minimizing the tower reinforcement requirements. The complete systems included the combiner/mask filters and the rigid transmission line and accessories. All of these systems are DVB-T2 and designed for expansion.”

Jampro’s UHF Constant Impedance DVB-T/T2, ISDB-T, DTV Mask Filter / Combining Module provides outstanding performance in a compact design. The RCCC combiner modules and filters provide excellent results in the bandpass and channel combining application, as well as providing mask filtering. Each unit is electrically and mechanically performance tested to ensure strict adherence to Jampro’s superior level of quality.

“Medcom chose Jampro because of our experience, engineering expertise, and our ability to meet all their technical requirements,” adds Perchevitch. “We addressed the network’s difficult mounting requirements by designing, engineering and manufacturing tower modifications to allow for top mounting of the UHF panel antennas. Medcom knew they could count on a company that has been in business for over 50 years.”

About Jampro

Jampro Antennas Inc., established to answer the need for quality broadcast systems at a reasonable price, is a leading supplier of antennas, combiners & filters and RF components for every application in the broadcast industry. Reputed for innovation and customization, Jampro builds each system to the specifications of the individual broadcaster. From the first system delivered in 1954 to those installed today, the Company is committed to consistent performance and quality founded on solid engineering. Today, over 25,000 broadcasters worldwide benefit from the quality and performance provided by Jampro systems. Additional information on JAMPRO can be obtained at www.jampro.com.

