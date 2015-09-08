Wisycom Unveils MTP41S Pocket Wireless Transmitter at IBC 2015

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 8, 2015—Wisycom, designer and builder of the most sophisticated RF solutions for broadcast, film and live production, will launch its MTP41S Pocket Wireless Transmitter at the 2015 IBC Show (Stand8.D78). This extremely small and light pocket transmitter was specially designed for professional wireless microphone applications, including broadcast, film, location sound and live sound reinforcement.

“The newly updated MTP41S now incorporates all of the features of its big brother, the MTP40S in a compact frame,” says Massimo Polo, Sales & Marketing Director, Wisycom. “These new advancements combined with Wisycom’s RF technology offer the customer and talent the smallest, most advanced transmitter on the marketplace today.”

The biggest feature added to the MTP41S is the integrated hardware limiter. The limiter acts as a variable attenuator maintaining a distortion less than three percent, without lost quality. These features have been added to standardize performance in Wisycom’s body-pack transmitter product line.

“The 100mW output power will now offer top-in-class performance in the tough environments of today’s RF spectrum,” Polo continues. “Peak audio levels are controlled better with the advancement of the hardware limiter (30 dB above peak), while the device transmits a digitally modulated sub-carrier, suitable for tone-squelch operating, remote battery monitoring and optional PTT [push to talk] operation.”

The MTP41S presents users with up to 232 MHz bandwidth in 470/798 MHz range, offering a wide range of frequency options. Setup is easy and fast via an OLED display, a gain/frequency button and a ‘joggle’ selector. The miniature design of the MTP41S features flexible PCB (no connectors) for extended reliability, and an ultra-light metal alloy body. It also offers user-selectable multi-companding systems: ENR (noise optimized) or ENC (voice optimized). Power options include one AA Alkaline or rechargeable NiMH or Lithium battery.

