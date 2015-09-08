Adorama Rental Co. Among the First to Carry Brand New Canon CINE-SERVO 50-1000mm Ultra-Telephoto Zoom Lens

New York, NY – September 8, 2015 – Adorama Rental Co. (ARC), the industry source for professional cinematographers, videographers and photographers, today announced it is one of the first rental houses in the country to carry Canon’s newest camera lens, the Canon CINE-SERVO 50-1000mm Ultra-Telephoto Zoom Lens.

The CINE-SERVO lens was recently used to capture once-in-a-lifetime shots of David Byrne’s star-studded production, “Contemporary Color” at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn. The production featured artists including Nelly Furtado, St. Vincent, Ad-Rock and Money Mark, Ira Glass and Nico Muhly, Zola Jesus, Tune Yards, Dev Hynes and more. Celebrating the traditional American art form of color guard with a modern musical spin, the artists were accompanied by 10 high school color guard teams from across the country. In order to capture specific shots of the production, the team needed a long zoom.

“As a DP, it was an incredible experience to work with the ARC team lead by Daniel Gurzi [managing director at ARC]. It was much more of a collaboration than a traditional rental house relationship,”says Jarred Alterman, the director of photography for the “Contemporary Color” video shoot.“Daniel was involved very early on with the project and was gracious enough to indulge my film references. We were trying to mimic a very long zoom from Pink Floyd’s Live at Pompeii that starts from the top of an ancient Roman coliseum and lands onto a small stage where Pink Floyd is playing. We couldn’t pull it off with the zoom lenses we had, but when Daniel got his hands on the new Canon CINE-SERVO with its built-in 1.5x extender, we were able to pull off the incredible move. We were so happy with the lens that we moved it down to the floor on one night to capture close-ups of the artists on stage from a distance.”

The Canon CINE-SERVO lens is now available for rent through Adorama Rental Co., or for purchase as a pre-order through Adorama online.

About the Canon CINE-SERVO 50-1000mm Ultra-Telephoto Zoom Lens

The Canon CINE-SERVO provides 4K performance for Super 35mm large format single-sensor cameras and accommodates both broadcast and cinema-style production due to its removable digital drive unit. It delivers the world’s longest focal length, 75-1500mm with its built-in 1.5x extender. Perfect for sports, nature documentaries and other mediums requiring long-zoom field production, the CINE-SERVO is relatively compact at only 16.3 inches in length and 14.6 pounds. It can be used with major brands of single-sensor Super 35mm cameras and conforms to industry-standard camera-to-lens communication protocols, including 12-pin serial communication and Canon EOS technology. With an incredible zoom ratio of 20x, the CINE-SERVO is the most progressive and durable zoom lens yet.

About Adorama Rental Co.

Adorama Rental Co. has been in business since 1988 and has become the ultimate industry source for professional cinematographers, videographers and photographers. ARC rents and supports a full range of still and motion cameras, including lenses and accessories, lighting and grip equipment. It is a “one-stop” destination for every kind of shoot, carrying the most comprehensive list of DSLRs, digital backs, video and digital cinema cameras, strobes and continuous lights, at rates that make sense. Adorama Rental Co (ARC) is a division of Adorama (www.adorama.com), one of the world’s largest photography, video, imaging and electronics retailers. Visit Adorama Rental Co (ARC) at www.adoramarentals.com.

Press Contact

Anya Nelson

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(skype) anya.oskolkova

####

Canon CINE-SERVO 50-1000mm Ultra-Telephoto Zoom Lens