Dalet AmberFin Sets a New Benchmark for Transcoding and Workflow Orchestration with New v11 Release at IBC2015

Stand 8.B77

Paris, France – September 8, 2015 –Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading provider of software-based solutions for media organizations, announced today the worldwide availability ofDalet AmberFin v11. Shown at IBC2015 (Dalet stand 8.B77), Dalet AmberFin v11 combined with the Dalet Workflow Engine, which leverages a Business Process Model & Notation (BPMN) 2.0-compliant workflow designer, greatly simplifies orchestration and automation of complex media workflows. New graphical and textual reporting capabilities give visibility into day-to-day operations, enabling users to quickly identify and correct inefficiencies and improve overall performance. In addition, Dalet AmberFin v11 brings native support for caption manipulations, UHD support on playback and more.

“Dalet AmberFin has always been the benchmark for video quality in transcoders, but with version 11 we have set a new standard in approachable workflow tools. The BPMN 2.0 standard, which is a highly intuitive way of designing workflow chains, is widely used across a number of industries and is very familiar to anyone with an IT background,” comments Ben Davenport, director of marketing, Dalet. “The combination of best possible picture quality, intuitive workflow orchestration, and the whole host of other enhancements available in this release genuinely puts Dalet AmberFin ahead of the pack.”

Benefit today from the latest enhancements in Dalet AmberFin v11:

Workflow Engine to Orchestrate Complex Processes

Simple drag-and-drop design tool lets administrators easily model and deploy workflows combining user and automated tasks and then monitor workflow instances in detail, with the status of each task being visually notated as media moves through the chain. Most importantly, operators do not need to worry about the complexities of a specific task; when the Dalet AmberFin platform receives a workflow trigger, it launches a process that describes the “recipe” – the ingredients and actions required to make the technical outputs. Users need only be concerned about the trigger and the result.

Native Support for Subtitle Processing

Caption and subtitle management usually leads to complex integrations with different technologies and/or plugins that are complex to deploy, maintain and monitor, resulting in a significant human or financial cost. With AmberFin Dark, the scalable and fault-tolerant transcoding tool from Dalet, workflows are streamlined as caption and subtitle extraction and insertion are supported natively within the platform. AmberFin Dark can now also extract Teletext subtitles to EBU STL files or MXF S436 standalone tracks.

DPX Support for Transcode-in

With support for DPX, the format preferred by Digital Intermediate post-production facilities and film labs worldwide, AmberFin Dark enables the packaging and delivery of every new creative material immediately and with the best quality.

UHD Support on Playback

As more and more content is produced in UHD, content owners and producers have an even bigger need for trusted QC tools to review the “ready-to-be-sent” UHD asset before its final delivery. AmberFin Play, which enables users to instantly review shared assets at any point in the workflow, allows operators to monitor all media properties through a single interface with high-quality, frame-accurate, baseband playback up to UHD with flexible audio monitoring.

Version 11 of Dalet AmberFin also includes a host of other enhancements including:

HEVC support for transcode-in

XAVC HD / 4K support for transcode-out

Extended ProRes transcode support to cover resolutions up to 4K

Multi-file import/transcode from Sony XDCAM/XDCAM EX, Panasonic P2 and Canon C300 camcorders

Support of MXF Op1a wrapper for JPEG-2000 codec on ingest

“This latest release of the AmberFin transcode platform really moves things forward for transcoding and media processing,” says Matthieu Fasani, product manager for Dalet AmberFin. “By clearly addressing industry trends, this solution is highly sustainable and likely to change the game for those of us in the business of transcode and workflow orchestration.”

Book a Private Meeting with a Workflow Expert

IBC show attendees can book a private demonstration or workflow consultation with a Dalet expert to learn how Dalet AmberFin and other Dalet solutions can help them better manage and distribute content at http://www.dalet.com/events/ibc-2015.

Dalet Press Briefings at IBC2015

Members of the media are invited to contact Anya Nelson at anya@zazilmediagroup.com to schedule a press briefing with a Dalet expert during IBC2015.

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet software-based solutions enable media organizations to create, manage and distribute content faster and more efficiently, fully maximizing the value of assets. Dalet products are built on three distinct platforms that, when combined, form versatile business solutions that power end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, production, archive and radio. Individually, Dalet platforms and products offer targeted applications with key capabilities to address critical media workflow functions such as ingest, QC, edit, transcode and multiplatform distribution.

The foundation for Dalet productivity-enhancing workflow solutions, Dalet Galaxy is the enterprise NRCS and MAM that unifies the content chain by managing assets, metadata, workflows and processes across multiple and diverse production and distribution systems. Specially tailored for news and media workflows, this unique technology platform helps broadcasters and media professionals increase productivity while providing operational and business visibility.

Dalet AmberFin is the high-quality, scalable transcoding platform with fully integrated ingest, mastering, QC and review functionalities, enabling facilities to make great pictures in a scalable, reliable and interoperable way.Addressing the demanding needs of studio production, multi-camera ingest, sports logging and highlights production, the innovative Dalet Brio video server platform combines density and cost-effectiveness with high reliability.

Dalet supports customers from the initial planning stages to well beyond project execution. Our global presence includes 17 offices strategically located throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, North America and South America, and a network of more than 60 professional partners serving 87 countries worldwide. This collective experience and knowledge enables our customers to realize potential increases in productivity, efficiency and value of their assets.

The comprehensive Dalet Care program ensures deployments remain up and running with 24/7 support 365 days a year.

Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, FMM, France TV, RAI, RFI, Russia Today, RT Malaysia, VOA), commercial networks and operators (Canal+, FOX, eTV, MBC Dubai, MediaCorp, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros, Sirius XM Radio), and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, Australian Parliament and UK Parliament).

Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

Dalet® is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other products and trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.

Press Contact

Anya Nelson

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (617) 817-6559

####

Dalet AmberFin v11