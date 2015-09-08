Axon Shows Advancements In Ethernet AVB And S2022-6 At IBC 2015

At IBC this week (Stand 10.A21/B21)Axon Digital Design, leading supplier of broadcast infrastructure solutions, will update visitors on its latest development work on AVB and S2022-6, and deliver a proof of concept to demonstrate both standards working effectively in a live production environment. Scheduled demonstrations will take place daily throughout the show.

As the broadcast industry continues to explore the possibilities offered by the next generation of standards, Axon is helping organisations prepare for the transition from SDI, proactively developing solutions using both AVB and S2022-6 to be able convert to and from SDI and cross-convert. At IBC, Axon invites customers and manufacturers to see how these standards could shape production workflows in the future and will unveil plans for a new range of SDI-AVB converter cards, available later this year.

The team will show an Ethernet AVB backbone proof of concept (POC) system that provides an inherently stable and self-managing infrastructure for dynamic productions. Also known as Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN), AVB has already been proven in industrial and automotive markets to efficiently deliver auto-management of bandwidth allocation and timing. In broadcast environments, it is perfectly suited to live video over IP. The POC will show the management of 216 HD streams distributed over IT switchers. New products will be automatically detected in the network and files will be transferred from one switch to another - without the need for a Software Defined Network (SDN). Audio will be sent separately over the same network without the need to embed it. With Clock reference streams embedded in AVB, the POC will show how separate reference distribution is no longer required.

In addition, Axon will use the POC system at IBC to show its developments in S2022-6, with a Utah Scientific router delivering SDI and S2022 content to other areas of Axon’s booth. Following its recent collaboration with The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and Belgian public broadcasting company VRT on the world’s first live IP production studio, the team will also support demonstrations of the LiveIP project on the EBU’s Stand 10.F20, which features Axon’s Synview networked multiviewer in a S2022 infrastructure.

“We see ourselves as a conversion company and our focus is to provide solutions that enable our customers to enjoy greater flexibility and easier expansion as they upgrade their operations to 4K and IP - without the need to replace their complete infrastructure,” says Peter Schut, Axon’s CTO. “It’s still early days for video and audio over Ethernet and the majority of broadcast equipment is still SDI. We expect hybrid systems (a mix of SDI and Ethernet/IP) to emerge and remain for years to come. With this in mind, our range of Synapse signal-processing cards are already fitted with both coax and Ethernet connectors, so that they can eventually be upgraded to accept Ethernet/IP, protecting the initial investment. Later this year, we will also begin to ship a new range of SDI-AVB cards to help those customers who are ready to make the transition.”

Demonstrations of the Ethernet AVB proof-of-concept will take place on the Axon booth (10.A21/B21) daily at 10.00hrs, 12noon, 14.00hrs and 16.00hrs and the LiveIP system can be viewed on the EBU’s booth 10.F20.

