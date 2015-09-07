Wenzhou TV selects Snell for switching, conversion and infrastructure

Wenzhou TV, the Chinese regional broadcaster, has purchased a complete production infrastructure, conversion and switching solution from Snell as part of its upgrade to full HD production from studio to screen. The equipment was supplied via Snell's regional partner, Beijing Xingguang Sanitec Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in the ancient port of Wenzhou, Wenzhou TV serves a population of more than nine million people in Zhejiang Province in Eastern China. Already a Snell customer for both studio and OB equipment, Wenzhou TV once again turned to Snell to provide key technology for its upgrade to HD production, with its HD news service scheduled to go live this September.

Production switching is handled by a Kahuna 6400, enabling simultaneous support and conversion of SD, HD and 1080p across all inputs and outputs. A KudosPro dual channel motion adaptive standards converter enables format and framerate conversion of non-native media, and a Pyxis router delivers multi-format signal routing. Snell IQ Modular provides video and audio processing infrastructure, including D/As, synchronization, conversion and audio processing modules.

Mr LI, Yannian, Vice Chief Engineer of Beijing Xingguang Sanitec Science & Technology Co., Ltd., said, "We chose Snell infrastructure, conversion and switching solutions for the move into HD production because they cover all of Wenzhou TV's current needs and give plenty of room for future growth and expansion as its business develops. Reliability is also a key issue for the customer, and Snell scores heavily on this, as well as ease of deployment, and ease of use too."

"Wenzhou TV is a long-standing and valued customer, and we're delighted that they have once again chosen Snell as their partner as they move into full HD production," said Stephen Wong, Snell SVP of Sales, Asia Pacific. "We pride ourselves on going the extra mile for our customers and ensuring that we deliver systems that meet today's needs and give them a future-proof platform to carry them forward as their needs grow and change."