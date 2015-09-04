Tedial introduces next-generation Tedial™ Evolution MAM to international market at IBC 2015

Amsterdam – IBC 2015 – Tedial, the leading independent MAM technology solutions specialist, is showcasing its award-winning enhanced Media IT platform Tedial™ Evolution, for the first time in Europe, at IBC 2015. Tedial™ Evolutionprovides broadcasters’ and content owners with advancedMedia IT tools for multi-site Enterprise MAM and Business Process Workflow. Tedial™ Evolution significantly extends MAM functionality providing new services to surf/explore archives and improved integration between archive and workflow engines to reinforce a collaborative environment.

“Smart media professionals around the globe are now demanding more benefits from the business of media management,” explains Esther Mesas, Tedial’s Chief Sales & Marketing Officer. “They realize that the MAM of today needs to be so much more than the simple library and associated task menu of yesterday, and that perfect Media management requires exceptionally well-integrated IT architecture. Smart Media professionals want a MAM that applies IT technology to broadcast and Media, maximizing the capabilities of their modern facilities.Tedial™ Evolution,winner of IABM’s Game Changer Award at NAB 2015, enables multi-site, multi-platform delivery, media business reporting and much more providing international broadcasters and global media companies with next-generation Media IT tools.”

Discover the new features ofTedial™ Evolutionat IBC 2015

NEW GUI

Tedial™ Evolution offers a completely new user experience designed to speed both manual and automated workflows. Built on Tedial’s solid, tried and trusted MAM platform, the new HTML5 User interface keeps frequently used tools on the screen for improved performance. True multiscreen (smartphone, tablet, etc.) and multi-platform (IOS, Android, Windows, etc.) operations allow users to manage tasks, validate media or monitor workflows status from mobile devices. The interface is fully customizable for individual preferences or work assignments, including different metadata views and screen configurations, with an integrated activity monitor and unified view of archives, workflows and business processes. The new interface also features a configurable ”logging” board with shortcuts for actions and actors, specially designed for sports and live events. Inside the User interface is an improved media player with audio waveforms, thumbnails and locators displayed in the timeline.

NEW Search/Indexing Engine

The Search/Indexing engine has been extended to organize/search collections and other object related entities, to indexing very large databases via shared indexes, and to automatically tag descriptive metadata based on scoring of texts using stop words. The system now autocompletes user keyword inputs and generates suggestions for every entry as it is typed. It offers new methods to surf the MAM through “departments” using an “Amazon.com style” facets category and/or group entities. The system can also auto-tag, relating assets based on most relevant tags.

True Object Relational Database

Harnessing the power of a true Object Relational Database, a new set of tools provides a service to manage group entities, a multi-level classification schema (collections, albums, series, projects, rights, delivery packages, etc.) based on dynamic, changing relations. Employing the power of a real Object Relational Database, entities are logged as assets, which can now be a repository for all shared information. Assets are categorized as members of multiple entities, according to the user needs.

Expanded Mediaset

All information related to an asset can be explored from the Mediaset view including metadata, media files, attached documents, logical versions, processing or delivery orders. Moreover, related assets (physical versions, promos, parts) and entities can be explored from the original master asset wherever they are located or associated. As part of Tedial’s evolution to support DAM operations, full audio support is now available in the basic MAM. Tedial Evolution™ offers tight Integration with rights management systems to ensure media is rights aware.

Extended Business Process Management Services

Business Process Management services have been extended to reinforce collaboration, allowing several users to work with the same asset. New collaborative processes can be defined using an extended library of foundation workflows and activities.

Tedial™ Evolution Embraces IMF standard

Always adopting SMPTE and IT standards as the best way to address the need to future proof the development of world-class software tools, Tedial has implemented the IMF schema within its MAM and workflow systems, as well as the AMWA FIMS AS-11 specifications. Tedial supports the SPMTE standards of MXF, BXF and AXF and the BPMN 2.0 Notation standard for enhanced interoperability.

About Tedial

Tedial provides software based content and content management business solutions that maximize operational efficiency and profitability to broadcast and international media organizations. Tedial has over 14 years’ experience and has grown to over 100 people; our proven track record enables broadcasters to take full advantage of file-based workflows, cloud computing and other technologies with minimum risk and maximum benefits.

Tedial’s solutions are vendor and hardware independent, releasing customers from proprietary constraints and enabling them to significantly increase productivity and return on investment. Tedial is a global company with over 50 high-profile reference sites around the world, including some of the most complex and largest MAM systems in the broadcast industry.

Tedial’s unique media management solutions have helped over 50 broadcasters and media companies worldwide to increase creativity and improve efficiency throughout their media workflows. For more information, please visitwww.tedial.com.

