The AES Celebrates Its E-Library Publications and Collections in September with FREE Offer for Members





— AES offers online access to archives and collections of papers curated by top industry professionals —



New York, NY, September 2, 2015 — The Audio Engineering Society has been the central organizing body at the forefront of professional audio engineering technology, techniques and standards for over 60 years, and in that time the world has come to know: If It’s About Audio, It’s At AES. One of the most valuable assets gathered through its work with top professionals and pioneers in the industry is the vast amount of information gathered through research, presentations, interviews, conventions, section meetings and more, which is kept in the AES E-Library. This collection comprises everything from individual research papers to curated Collections created by industry pros. The AES has chosen the month of September, 2015 to celebrate its mission to collect, share, and advance scientific knowledge in the field of audio engineering with an exclusive free offer and a discounted E-Library subscription for AES members.



During the month of September, members can experience the AES E-Library with 25 free technical paper downloads from the world’s foremost archive of audio engineering Convention and Conference Papers, Engineering Briefs, AES Journal issues, Open Access Papers and other resources. Additionally, annual subscriptions to the E-Library will be available for a members-only discounted rate of $130 – a 10% savings.

With what can be an overwhelming, yet searchable, amount of information and in-depth analysis, covering decades of audio research and development, the AES E-Library now offers curated Collections of articles and papers put together by leading industry figures. These include collections from: Dennis Bohn, CTO Co-owner of Rane Corporation; Alex U. Case, Audio Engineer and Educator, Acoustics Consultant, AES Incoming President-Elect; Rick Chinn, Media Production Professional; Sean Olive, Director of Acoustic Research Harman International, AES Past President; and David Scheirman – Sound Reinforcement Specialist, Vice President AES Western USA/Canada.

AES Executive Director Bob Moses stated, "The AES E-Library is the cauldron of knowledge in our industry, chronicling virtually every technological advance, from the origins of stereo recording to present day advances in spatial audio, signal processing, and audio networking. Researchers routinely access it to conduct their work, and add hundreds of new papers every year via AES conventions and conferences. Practitioners also find it invaluable for learning about the science and craft in our field, and I'm especially excited about the new Collections we are commissioning from world experts to give people a solid grounding in key subject areas. The September promotion is our way to give all AES members an opportunity to experience this fantastic resource and draw from the wisdom of the thought leaders who drive our industry forward."

The AES E-Library – the world’s largest archive of audio development and design – is open for business at http://www.aes.org/e-lib/ and invites visitors to take advantage of these offers during the month of September.

