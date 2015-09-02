Telestream to Unveil Episode 7 at IBC

Telestream, the leading provider of digital video tools and workflow solutions will unveil the latest version of its Episode video encoding software at the IBC tradeshow (Hall 7, G30). Scheduled for release in early Q4 2015, the new version brings bigger performance gains, added format support, and easier to use features.

Episode’s new 64-bit native transcoding engine is designed for the entire production workflow – maintaining high quality files from the camera to edit and all the way to final delivery. With the ability to scale from a single seat to a cluster of cross-platform workstations, Episode provides the most affordable and fastest possible encode speed for workgroups.

“With 64-bit performance, Episode 7 is faster than ever. Thanks to its Split-and-stitch capability, even large files can be transcoded quickly, utilizing multiple cores on a single machine or multiple machines in a larger cluster,” said Barbara DeHart, Vice President of Desktop Business at Telestream. “As the volume and complexity of content grows, the ability to intelligently spread the workload across multiple Mac and Windows CPU cores becomes increasingly important when meeting tight deadlines.”

Episode’s new version focuses on giving users flexibility and improves on features that have long been user favorites.

New features in Episode 7 include:

·Native 64-bit support provides faster encodes and better memory allocation for large jobs

·Support for 4K include R3D ingest and HEVC presets

·New encoding/transcoding support for:

oJPEG2000

oDNxHD and DNxHR

oDVCPro HD

·Improved preview functionality

·Name storage destinations directly from the Episode user interface

·Updated Episode plug-in for Adobe Premiere Pro for compatibility with the Adobe CC 2015

·New Audio Channel Configurator enables mapping to standard input/output formats or customized audio channel layouts

Availability and Pricing

Episode 7 is expected to be available early in Q4 2015 in three levels: Episode, Episode Pro, and Episode Engine. Pricing and more information on Episode 7 can be found at: http://www.telestream.net/episode/coming-soon.htm