Germany's rt1.tv Chooses Riedel's MediorNet and Artist for New OB Vans

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- Aug. 19, 2015 -- For its new OB van and three DSNG vehicles, rt1.tv production GmbH has invested in Riedel Communications' MediorNet real-time media network and Artist digital matrix intercom system. Among Germany's leading media production companies in satellite-based live broadcasting, as well as film and video production, rt1.tv has integrated 13 MediorNet Compact Pro frames, one Artist 128 mainframe, and more than 30 panels into its mobile production and newsgathering units.

"We want our production units to be ready for the future requirements of a live production, which is why we chose Riedel equipment," said Bernd Pohlmann, head of mobile production at rt1.tv. "The high degree of reliability, the scalability, and the signal quality of the MediorNet and Artist solutions were a decisive factor for us, as was the minimal cabling and setup effort that comes with MediorNet. With the seamless integration of the Artist digital matrix intercom system that facilitates open communication between the different rt1.tv teams, we have an integrated and future-proof solution."

Four MediorNet compact frames are installed in the new rt1.tv OB van and in the company's DSNG 2 and 3 vehicles. Each of the frames offers eight HD-SDI video inputs and eight outputs, and together these units form a real-time network for video, audio, data, control, and communication signals. Presets of all signal routings can be saved for recurring production requirements, thus enabling more flexible and simpler workflows. In addition to ensuring a high degree of flexibility, MediorNet provides real-time processing features such as embedding/de-embedding, frame store, frame sync, and sample rate conversion.

"MediorNet provides the exact capabilities and versatility that rt1.tv needs to make its mobile productions far more flexible and cost-effective," said Tobias Claus, key account manager, broadcast, at Riedel Communications. "Along with the power of MediorNet, the flexibility and high audio quality of our Artist intercom system contribute to a complete solution that meets the growing requirements of demanding television productions."

About rt1.tv

The rt1.tv production GmbH offers live broadcast services with more than 10 satellite broadcast vans of various sizes throughout Europe. Customers are national and international TV stations and major TV production companies, as well as agencies and companies. rt1.tv focuses on TV productions in the field of sport, politics, show business, and news reporting.

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 350 people at 13 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

