New Tier 1 Pay TV and Broadband Internet Provider Deploys Mariner xVu(TM) to Support Growth in Content and Devices

SAINT JOHN, NEW BRUNSWICK, Canada -- Aug. 18, 2015 -- Mariner, a leading provider of IP video and broadband operations software, today announced a new commercial award and deployment for its award-winning Mariner xVu(TM) software defined monitoring (SDM) platform at one of the largest communications companies in the United States. The service provider is using the software platform within its expanding entertainment service offerings to enhance subscriber quality of experience (QoE), installation quality and customer service.

Mariner xVu is currently monitoring over 18 billion events per month and delivering operational analytics tools for over 100 million QoE service impacting events per month. Operators can see problems right down to the end-point level more quickly, and ensure better consumer experiences while reducing the cost of operating their video and broadband Internet platforms. As the market looks for economies across a blend of converged entertainment services, Mariner xVu has emerged as the software technology choice for operators that demand service agility for virtualized networks.

"We are pleased to see market leading operators using our software approach to drive down operations costs and compete on quality of experience," said Marc Savoie, president of Mariner. "Mariner xVu's SDM gives service providers proven tools for their entertainment and communications operations to ensure the delivery of more content to more screens, often wirelessly."

The system helps teams become more proactive as they support more device types and leverage the power and agility of virtualization and software defined networks. In the face of network degradation and silent failures common in large converged networks and a range of in-home entertainment platforms, the solution is proven to scale and deliver economic results. Teams spend their time fixing problems rather than searching for issues across networks and departments, helping to ensure a quality experience on any screen or content type for their subscribers.

