Tedial Demonstrates Commitment to Latin American Market with Presence at SET

São Paulo – Brazil – Tedial, a leading international provider of software-based content and content management business solutions, is demonstrating its commitment to the Latin American market with a strong presence at SET Expo 2015, a major business and technology event for broadcasting and new media in Latin America being held in São Paulo, Brazil from August 25 to 27. Tedial will demonstrate Tedial Evolution™,an IABM Game Changer award-winner, at SET on the Videodata Booth # 95, Red Pavilion.

Discover Tedial at SET 2015:

Tedial™ Evolution, an enhanced version of Tedial’s Media IT platform, significantly extends MAM functionality with advanced search/indexing tools, new services to surf/explore archives, and improved integration between archive and workflow engines to reinforce a collaborative environment.

New features:

NEW GUI:Tedial™ Evolution offers a completely new user experience designed to speed both manual and automated workflows. Built on the solid, tried and trusted MAM platform, the new HTML5 User interface keeps frequently used tools on the screen for improved performance. True multiscreen (smartphone, tablet, etc.) and multi-platform (IOS, Android, Windows, etc.) operations allow users to manage tasks, validate media or monitor workflows status from mobile devices.

The interface is fully customizable for individual preferences or work assignments, including different metadata views and screen configurations, with an integrated activity monitor and unified view of archives, workflows and business processes. And the new interface features a configurable ”logging” board with shortcuts for actions and actors, specially designed for sports and live events.

Inside the User interface is an improved media player with audio waveforms, thumbnails and locators displayed in the timeline.

NEW Search/Indexing Engine: The Search/Indexing engine has been extended to organize/search collections and other object related entities, to indexing very large databases via shared indexes, and to automatically tag descriptive metadata based on scoring of texts using stop words. The system now autocompletes user keyword inputs and generates suggestions for every entry as it is typed! It offers new methods to surf the MAM through “departments” using an “Amazon.com style” facets category and/or group entities. The system can also auto-tag, relating assets based on most relevant tags.

True Object Relational Database: Harnessing the power of a true Object Relational Database, a new set of tools provides a service to manage group entities, a multi-level classification schema (collections, albums, series, projects, rights, delivery packages, etc.) based on dynamic, changing relations. Employing the power of a real Object Relational Database, entities are logged as assets, which can now be a repository for all shared information. Assets are categorized as members of multiple entities, according to the user needs.

EXPANDED Mediaset: All information related to an asset can be explored from the Mediaset view including Metadata, media files, attached documents, logical versions, processing or delivery orders. Moreover, related assets (physical versions, promos, parts) and entities can be explored from the original master asset wherever they are located or associated. And as part of Tedial’s evolution to support DAM operations, full audio support is now available in the basic MAM. Tedial Evolution offers tight Integration with Rights management systems to ensure media is Rights aware.

Extended Business Process Management Services: Business Process Management services have been extended to reinforce collaboration, allowing several users to work with the same asset. New collaborative processes can be defined using an extended library of foundation workflows and activities.

Tedial Evolution embraces the IMF standard

Always adopting SMPTE and IT standards as the best way to address the need to future proof the development of world class software tools, Tedial has implemented the IMF schema within their MAM and workflow systems, as well as the AMWA FIMS AS-11 specifications.

Tedial supports the SMPTE standards of MXF, BXF and AXF and the BPMN 2.0 Notation standard for enhanced interoperability.

About Tedial

Tedial provides software-based content and content management business solutions that maximize operational efficiency and profitability to broadcast and other media organizations. Tedial has over 14 years’ experience and has grown to over 100 people; its proven track record enables broadcasters to take full advantage of file-based workflows, cloud computing and other technologies with minimum risk and maximum benefits.

Tedial’s solutions are vendor- and hardware-independent, releasing customers from proprietary constraints and enabling them to significantly increase productivity and return on investment. Tedial is a global company with over 50 high-profile reference sites around the world, including some of the most complex and largest MAM systems in the broadcast industry.

Tedial’s unique media management solutions have helped over 50 broadcasters and media companies worldwide.

