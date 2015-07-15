Riedel Communications IBC2015 Product Preview

IBC2015 Product Preview

Riedel Communications

Stand 10.A31

Company Profile:

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 350 people at 13 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

Riedel Products at IBC2015:

MediorNet MicroN

Being showcased at IBC2015, MicroN is an 80G media distribution network device for the company's MediorNet line of media transport and management solutions. Working seamlessly with the MediorNet MetroN core fiber router, MicroN is a high-density signal interface with a complete array of audio, video, and data inputs and outputs, including 24 SD/HD/3G-SDI I/Os, two MADI optical digital audio ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, two sync reference I/Os, and eight 10G SFP+ high-speed ports at a very competitive price point. MicroN offers routing and processing capabilities that can be tailored economically for productions of all sizes and complexity. A single unit serves as a stand-alone point-to-point router and processor while multiple interconnected units support scalable decentralized video routing.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-MicroNclose.jpg

Photo Caption: MediorNet MicroN

New Smartpanel Apps

At IBC2015, Riedel will feature the RSP-2318 Smartpanel. Smartpanel offers features capabilities that will enrich the user experience and change the way broadcasters and A/V professionals communicate. As the world's first control panel designed to serve as a powerful multifunctional user interface, the Riedel device boasts a unique feature set that includes three high-resolution, sunlight-readable, multitouch color displays; premium-quality stereo audio; a multilingual character set; and 18 keys in just 1 RU. These features make Riedel's new Smartpanel a powerful user interface that can be further expanded through the use of apps.

Three apps are available offering different levels of functionality. With the "BASIC" app, users have 12 intercom keys and connectivity to RAVENNA/AES67 or AVB. The "PLUS" app also has 12 intercom keys and adds an analog audio port for 4-wire integration and three GPI/Os. The "PRO" app has 18 intercom keys and two analog audio ports for 4-wire integration, three GPI/Os, and the ability to connect an independent second headset. All three units can be expanded via an integrated options slot and are ready for add-ons as well as additional intercom and non-intercom apps. Riedel's intercom app can be quickly and easily upgraded to the desired edition, without changing any hardware components.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-Smartpanel.jpg

Photo Caption: RSP-2318 Smartpanel

Other Products on Display:

- Tango Networked Communications Platform

- MediorNet Modular, MediorNet Compact, and MetroN

- Performer, Artist, and Acrobat Communications Systems

- RockNet Fiber-Optic Converters and Console Interfaces

Company Quote:

"At IBC2015 we will showcase our newest addition to the MediorNet line of real-time signal networks, the MicroN. This 1 RU box is a powerful and flexible 80G media distribution device that can be used in several different ways to create unique signal topographies and simplify signal transport like never before. We will also demonstrate the new apps that are available for the stunning Smartpanel. We hope to see you in Amsterdam in September."

-- Thomas Riedel, CEO, Riedel Communications