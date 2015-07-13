Prime Focus Technologies Earns Frost & Sullivan’s 2015 Global Growth Excellence Leadership Award

Prime Focus Technologies (PFT), the technology arm of Prime Focus, the world’s largest media services powerhouse, has earned Frost & Sullivan’s 2015 Global Growth Excellence Leadership Award after an independent analysis of the Media Workflow and Resource Management market.

“It is an honor to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan for our commitment and advances in the media management landscape," said Ramki Sankaranarayanan, founder and CEO, Prime Focus Technologies. "It is heartening to see that our vision to offer cloud-based, vertically oriented Media ERP for M&E companies being recognized. CLEARTM Media ERP, as one software, brings content to the center of the business, virtualizes the content supply chain and transforms silos to connected enterprises – much needed to succeed in the digital era.”

Frost & Sullivan’s Growth Excellence Leadership Award looks for companies that creatively and profitably deliver value to customers and ultimately set up their businesses for long-term, rapid growth. The two benchmark criteria include growth performance and customer impact.

“Prime Focus Technologies is modeling best practices in the global market by acting as a partner to customers globally, and helping them to increase efficiencies and monetization avenues,” said Mukul Krishna, senior global director, Frost & Sullivan. “The company has proven a deep understanding of the global media management landscape, a commitment to optimizing customer experience with its media workflow and resource management solutions, and a forward-thinking view of a rapidly changing digital market.”

PFT helps companies through creative empowerment, improving efficiencies and reducing overhead cost with their flagship product CLEAR, a hybrid cloud-enabled Media ERP Suite. The aim of CLEAR is to facilitate a connected enterprise with one interface that extends across the content value chain. Customer benefits of CLEAR include workflows that can be run on the cloud anytime, anywhere; single MAM to cover multiple global locations; automated publish to new media platforms; and seamless distribution – all with no upfront capital expenditures and top-line security.

This award comes shortly after the announcement that PFT has signed a deal with HOOQ, a joint venture between Singtel, Sony Pictures Television and Warner Bros. Entertainment. PFT’s Operations Cloud, part of the CLEAR Media ERP Suite, will help package and deliver content on HOOQ. CLEAR Operations Cloud helps M&E companies deal with volume and speed needs to service content demand from the growing number of digital outlets globally.

PFT’s clientele includes The Walt Disney Co., 21st Century Fox-owned STAR TV, Warner Bros. Television Studios, CBS Television Studios, 20th Century Fox Television Studios, Relativity Media, Legendary Pictures, Starz Media, Lionsgate, A&E TV Network, Crown Media Family Networks, FX Networks and more.

Prime Focus is listed on the NSE and BSE in India.

For more information about PFT, visit primefocustechnologies.com