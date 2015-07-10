Lectrosonics Announces the Availability of its Wireless Designer Software v1.1

Rio Rancho, NM (July 9, 2015) — Lectrosonics is pleased to announce the availability of the latestversion of its Wireless Designer Software, v1.1. Originally designed to work with the DSW (encrypted) system, the new version is now back ported to allow use with existing Venue receivers and offers a detailed spectrum scan view and frequency coordination page for improved ease of use.

Wireless Designer is a software package developed to enhance setup and operation of studio and rack receiver systems. The software provides an overall view of Lectrosonics wireless systems, including all receiver mainframes which are connected. A summary of each channel is displayed with real time indications for essential levels and settings on each installed module within the system. With multiple receivers, the main display window can be scaled and zoomed for the desired viewing, and several color themes are provided.

The Wireless Designer software includes a spectrum scanner and coordination package for ultra-fast and confident setup. The receiver can be tuned across the available bands (via the modules) and presented in a graphic display. The data from the scan can then be incorporated into the frequency calculations for an accurate, real-world channel coordination. When individual carriers are moved manually, compatibility is instantly recalculated and displayed, including any warnings for potential intermodulation problems or other conflicts. The powerful spectrum scanning and walk test recorder features make site surveys easy.

Three different user-selectable viewing modes are included for daylight, indoor, and dark conditions. All that is required is a PC or Mac® running Silverlight® (a free download from Microsoft®) and a connection via USB or RS-232.

Click here for more information and to download Lectrosonics Wireless Designer V1.1.

About Lectrosonics

Well respected within the film, broadcast, and theatre technical communities since 1971, Lectrosonics wireless microphone systems and audio processing products are used daily in mission-critical applications by audio engineers familiar with the company's dedication to quality, customer service, and innovation. Lectrosonics is a US manufacturer based in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Visit the company online at www.lectrosonics.com.

###