DPA Microphones Brings Its Latest Broadcast Microphones at IBC 2015

DPA Microphones will use the IBC 2015 platform (Hall 8, Stand D70) to exhibit the latest additions to its range of broadcast microphones.

On show will be the new d:facto™ Interview Microphone, which was launched in April at NAB 2015 and is already garnering much praise for its ability to deliver exceptional audio, even in the most demanding and windy conditions.

With voice clarity, linearity and low handling and wind noise that is far superior to other solutions on the market, this high-end handheld reporter’s mic is in a class of its own in both outdoor or studio interview settings. The microphone features an omnidirectional 2006V capsule, based on DPA’s original 2006, but with sensitivity adjusted down 12 dB to accommodate typical interview mic and wireless handle sensitivities. This omnidirectional pattern is preferred for handheld interview use because precision is less critical and native reductions in wind and handling noise, which is further lowered in the mic by a rubber suspension mount built into the d:facto™ head.

DPA, in conjunction with its Dutch distributor Amptec, will also be showing the recently launched d:fine™ In-Ear Broadcast Headset Microphone.

Targeted at broadcast hosts and guests who use in-ear monitors to communicate with their producers backstage or to hear foldback from people interviewed outside the studio, the d:fine™ In-Ear Microphone is built on the same state-of-the-art capsules and mechanical design that have made DPA’s d:fine™ range so popular around the world. This model incorporates two cables — microphone and in-ear — that run parallel to provide a neat and clean look. Ear pads in two different sizes are also included and great care has been taken to ensure that there is no audio leakage between the in-ear drivers and the microphone capsule, which can be either omnidirectional or directional. A steel spring construction at the ear hook offers quick mounting for any ear size, while the cable to the integrated in-ear plug(s) can be lengthened or shortened to suit the user. It is easy to adjust headset mount size and, by choosing between left and right ear orientation, it is even possible to give the broadcast host a ‘camera blind’ side.

At IBC 2015, DPA will also show its Podium range, which includes the d:screet™ Miniature Podium Microphone that provides an elegant, directional microphone based on DPA's renowned miniature microphones. Incorporating special interference tube technology that ensures exceptional directivity and off-axis rejection, the d:screet™ Miniature Podium Microphone features a miniature capsule mounted on a delicate gooseneck that comes in several lengths for table mounting. It can even be used in a wireless configuration by employing the company’s ingenious adapter range, which is already used for other miniature microphones.

DPA's Podium range also includes the d:dicate™ Podium Microphones, which feature modular capsules from DPA's d:dicate™ Recording Microphones. These are acclaimed for their exceptional linear frequency responses, high SPL and superior gain before feedback.

The company will complete its IBC 2015 line up by showing its full line of d:screet™ Miniature, d:fine™ Headset and d:vote™ Instrument solutions, as well as the d:facto™ Vocal Microphone, which is proving popular with FOH engineers for artists such as Stevie Wonder, Sting, Ellie Goulding and Paloma Faith.

DPA and Amptec will also be running a daily competition at IBC, giving visitors the chance to win a DPA microphone. Anyone who visits the booth during the day and has their badge scanned will receive a DPA pin. If they return at 5pm each day wearing their pin, they will be entered into the prize draw. Drinks will be served from 4.30pm.

