WLRN-TV Chooses NVerzion to Optimize File-Based Storage Archive and Backup

SALT LAKE CITY -- June 30, 2015 -- NVerzion(R), a leading provider of cutting-edge tools for digital broadcasting and television station automation, today announced that WLRN-TV, the PBS television station in Miami, has upgraded its NVerzion automation solution to efficiently and cost-effectively manage assets residing on its video server. The NVerzion automation and storage solutions are built around an advanced archive platform consisting of OSStorage Infinidisc and QualStar LTO-6 systems. Utilizing NVerzion's NGenius(TM) and XPansion(TM) storage management solutions, WLRN can quickly share and exchange file-based content while preserving long-term assets in a manner that is reliable as well as affordable.

"Prior to deploying NVerzion's solutions, we used external hard drives for long-term storage. Not only was this approach expensive, because we had to continuously purchase new hard drives each time we ran out of space, it made file transfers from the server very time-consuming," said Roy Elston, operations manager and master control supervisor at WLRN. "NVerzion's storage management systems dramatically speed up our operations while providing us with a reliable, flexible, and cost-effective approach to managing file-based assets. By allowing WLRN to have more programming on standby, NVerzion's solutions help us to deliver a better quality of experience to viewers."

Using NVerzion's XPansion distributive storage management solution for nearline storage and long-term archiving, WLRN can quickly search and retrieve large amounts of data for internal previewing, editing, and resource management. XPansion features a simple, intuitive interface through which an unlimited number of station personnel can share and exchange digital content. This allows assets to be quickly and efficiently managed locally or globally. Built upon a "produce once, publish everywhere" scheme, XPansion saves WLRN a significant amount of time, while reducing the potential for errors and opening up revenue opportunities. The modular design of XPansion eliminates any single point of failure within the file-based workflow, maximizing asset protection.

By providing WLRN with a reliable automation and storage solution, NGenius optimizes the preservation and protection of the station's long-term assets. Through built-in, intelligent rules defined by WLRN, NGenius enables the station to process and protect valued assets instantly. By enabling WLRN to temporarily house video assets in the OSStorage Infinidisc platform, NGenius guarantees that data is kept safe during a catastrophic event and over long periods of time.

The new XPansion and NGenius solutions at WLRN are integrated with existing automation hardware and software components from NVerzion, including: NControl MC on-air playlist, NGest professional dubbing and recording software, NPoint video preparation software for segmenting and trimming, NBase SQL media database manager, NCommand machine status and control, NConvert manual and automated traffic interface, NTime time-driven event scheduling, EMC Ethernet Machine Control, and a CPIM creative protocol interface module for the BXF traffic communications.

"WLRN-TV handles a massive number of file-based assets a year, making it critical that the station adopt an automated storage solution that not only protects content but streamlines its distribution," said Reed Haslam, director of sales and marketing at NVerzion. "NVerzion offers a variety of intelligent file-based management systems, including traditional LTO and cloud archives. By providing customers like WLRN with a reliable, flexible, and balanced approach to archiving, NVerzion maximizes the efficiency of their file-based workflow while guaranteeing the security of content, ultimately leading to a better quality on-air presentation and increased cost savings."

More information on NVerzion and its products is available at www.nverzion.com.

# # #

About NVerzion(R) (www.nverzion.com)

NVerzion(R) is a leading provider of digital broadcast automation tools that streamline an operator's entire workflow from acquisition to distribution and playout of content, reducing OPEX and CAPEX. Based on a Component Level Automation System Solutions (CLASS(TM)) concept that supports easy implementation into any existing infrastructure, NVerzion automation solutions offer users scalability, reliability, redundancy, and guaranteed interoperability with third-party systems. All NVerzion systems are backed with worldwide training, service, and support.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.