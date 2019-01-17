Pliant® Technologies Showcases Latest Updates for CrewCom®Wireless Intercom System at ISE 2019

AMSTERDAM, JANUARY 17, 2019 - Pliant Technologies' latest updates to its CrewCom wireless intercom system will be on display for the first time internationally at ISE 2019 (Booth 7-V228). The newest firmware incorporates general system improvements as well as new Oceania 900MHz models. Pliant will also feature the system's new Fiber Hub for a more efficient system deployment. The Fiber Hub (CHB-8F) expands system capabilities by allowing up to eight fiber connections using standard SFP-based single mode fiber ports along with a single RJ-45 copper port to interface to existing CrewNet™ connections.

"CrewCom is deployed in some of the most demanding live production environments and we have received extremely positive feedback from both integrators and end users about the systems RF performance," says Gary Rosen, Vice President of global sales for Pliant Technologies. "With more reliable RF, increased wireless user count, and a small learning curve for professionals onsite, CrewCom is changing the way integrators and end users approach wireless coms. We will continue to improve and evolve our CrewCom wireless intercom system for both large- and small-scale venues, and consistently address the changing needs of our customers through our firmware updates."

The revolutionary design of CrewCom offers a significant price advantage for larger demanding applications, when comparing the actual cost of deploying many wireless users in a production or sizable installation project. Even the most basic CrewCom wireless intercom system offers full features at an exceptional value. CrewCom's distributed architecture design provides the flexibility of a matrix/party-line without the complexity, cost, or limitations of either system. This groundbreaking approach to professional wireless intercoms enables CrewCom to handle almost any application - from simple solutions to extensive designs.

Unlike a matrix-based architecture, CrewCom is based on a decentralized network platform. CrewCom wireless products give the ability to easily put dependable RF coverage where needed, all while employing a consistent user interface throughout the system. This enables the system to easily adapt to the RF challenges facing productions. CrewCom's CrewNet proprietary network coordinates and transports all system timing, audio conferences, signaling, and control. CrewNet can operate over standard Cat-5e (or above) and single mode fiber lines, breaking the current barriers for wireless intercom range.

CrewCom offers the industry's smallest fully-featured professional full-duplex Radio Packs (RPs), multiple simultaneous frequency bands, unparalleled range, and scalability for a variety of broadcast, live sound, installation, and industrial projects. The system's reliability and award-winning ergonomic RP design has been proven in use during award shows, sporting events, broadcasts, concerts, festivals and additional live productions. Production crews of all sizes can easily and quickly deploy the system to connect more people in more places.

CrewCom's innovative graphical user interface software, CrewWare™ will also be demonstrated at ISE. It provides comprehensive offline configuration, online control, and real-time monitoring

of all system components. These software tools further enhance the overall system's ease-of-use and flexibility for productions of any size.

Pliant will also be displaying its updated SmartBoom® LITE headset (PHS-SB11L), which has been updated with overall enhancements to the audio quality and overall comfort. More information about Pliant Technologies is available at www.plianttechnologies.com.

Pliant is a leading provider of professional wireless intercom solutions ranging from simple out-of-the-box configurations to large-scale designs for industries such as broadcast, live sound, theatre, and many more. As the professional division of CoachComm, Pliant is best known for the revolutionary Tempest ® wireless intercom system, which is used daily in more than 40 countries. Pliant is part of an extensive company history of providing intercom solutions to sports and professional markets and consists of a team of industry professionals dedicated to the company's tradition of innovation and service. Developing communication technologies that are dependable, durable, and easy-to-use has made CoachComm the worldwide leader in critical communication solutions.

