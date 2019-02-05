New VersaStreamer From Videon Simplifies Video Streaming

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Feb. 5, 2019 — Videon, a cutting-edge developer of 4K and HD streaming products, is simplifying video streaming with the introduction of its VersaStreamer product line. VersaStreamer eliminates a key workflow barrier by enabling simultaneous output of three RTMP streams. With this capability, plus support for simultaneous output of MPEG-TS streams, HLS, and recording, VersaStreamer addresses the prosumer market's demand for versatility and simplicity, while meeting the functional requirements of specific applications within the pro AV and broadcast markets.

"VersaStreamer brings valuable flexibility to live streaming by facilitating simultaneous processing and distribution of streams to multiple platforms — Facebook, YouTube, a CDN for streaming via a website, or even a local network or display," said Todd Erdley, Videon co-founder and CEO. "VersaStreamer's exceptional versatility, robust feature set, and attractive price point align with a range of market needs. Be it for lower-cost 1080p H.264 streaming or for 4K HEVC streaming, the VersaStreamer product family fits into a multitude of workflows while reducing overall costs by moving operations typically in the cloud to on-premise."

For house of worship, corporate, sports, gaming, and live event applications, VersaStreamer boasts maximum versatility as an all-in-one streaming and recording device. Users can stream locally, point-to-point, and to multiple online video platforms simultaneously while also recording to a backup USB. Multiple simultaneous RTMP outputs, HEVC/H.264 support, MPEG-TS support, and streaming bit rates up to 30 Mbps are standard on VersaStreamer systems. This future-proofed feature set, coupled with a simple, user-friendly interface, makes VersaStreamer the only streaming device streamers will need for years to come.

The VersaStreamer is available in three models, supporting up to 4K. Pricing starts at $795 and tops out at $1,995, making 4K live streaming available for under $2K.

The new VersaStreamer line is making its debut at the 2019 ISE Show and will begin shipping during the 2019 NAB Show.

More information about Videon and its technologies is available at https://streaming.videon-central.com/.

