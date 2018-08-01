IMT and Vislink to Demonstrate newsnet Ecosystem and IP-Based Wireless Solutions at TAB 2018

AUSTIN, TX, AUGUST 1, 2018 – xG® Technology, Inc. (“xG”) (Nasdaq: XGTI, XGTIW), whose brands are recognized as the global leaders in live video communications in the broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, announced today that IMT and Vislink will be demonstrating its newsnet ecosystem live at this year’s TAB (Texas Association of Broadcasters) show. IMT Vislink will be exhibiting in Booth #116. Also on display will be IMT Vislink’s range of wireless camera transmitters, including the HCAM 4k/UHD/HDR, MicroLite 2, and IMTDragonFly, as well as the IPLink digital microwave radio system.

IMT and Vislink will host a live, fully operational demonstration of how the newsnet technological ecosystem enables IP-based workflow solutions. Newsnet incorporates a high-speed and reliable bi-directional IP network that utilizes broadcasters’ 2 GHz BAS-licensed spectrum. This increases the number of live ENG (Electronic News Gathering) transmissions and workflows that can be performed from the field.

“IMT and Vislink have a history of being at the forefront of video technology advancements, and we continue to update our solutions to meet the demands of changing production environments and standards around the world,” says John Payne IV, president of IMT USA. “TAB is the largest state broadcasting event in the country and is a great show for us to connect with engineers to speak about our extensive line of premium products. With our solutions, broadcasters can collect and deliver secure, high-quality video for live news, sporting, entertainment events and do things that were never thought possible in the field.”

HCAM is the most widely deployed HEVC 4K UHD wireless transmitter on the market today. It delivers exceptional quality and supports applications such as ENG and live sports broadcasts.

The MicroLite 2 system is a high-value, compact professional-grade COFDM HD wireless camera transmission link capable of providing high-quality video at distances over two miles, line-of-sight (LOS).

The IMTDragonFly is a miniature transmitter designed to capture real-time, high-quality video from unmanned air and ground vehicles, bodycams and concealments for display on fixed or mobile receive devices.

The IPLink digital microwave point-to-point radio system was designed to serve as a bridge to the future for broadcasters from traditional ASI transport to future IP-centric architectures. It supports the industry’s preparation for ATSC 3.0-capable requiring high-capacity long-distance bi-directional IP microwave radios.

For more information and to check out the full range of broadcast solutions provided by IMT and Vislink, please visit www.imt-solutions.com or http://www.vislink.com/.

About xG Technology, Inc.

xG Technology’s IMT and Vislink brands are recognized as the global leaders in live video communications and are trusted suppliers to tier-1 customers in broadcast/sports/entertainment, and law enforcement/public safety/defense markets. Their products are recognized for high levels of performance, reliability, build quality, extended operating ranges and compact form factors. In the broadcast, sports and entertainment sectors, IMT and Vislink provide high-definition communication links to reliably capture, transmit and manage live event footage. In the law enforcement, public safety & defense markets, IMT and Vislink provide secure video communications and mission-critical solutions to local, national and international agencies and organizations. More information can be found at www.imt-solutions.com and www.vislink.com

Based in Sarasota, Florida, xG Technology has over 80 patents and pending patent applications. xG is a publicly traded company listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market (symbol: XGTI) For more information, please visit www.xgtechnology.com.

