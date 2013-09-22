Viaccess-Orca's DEEP Wins Best Content Platform of the Year Award at IBC2013

Viaccess-Orca, announced recently that its Data Enrichment and Engagement Platform (DEEP) solution won "Best Content Platform of the Year" at the 2013 ConnectedWorld.TV Awards contest at IBC2013. DEEP dramatically enhances TV viewing by creating an immersive viewing experience for end-users with automatically generated digital magazines on second-screen devices.

"IBC2013 was a new landmark for our Data Enrichment and Engagement Platform, and we're delighted that it has been recognized as the best content platform of the year," said Viaccess-Orca CEO François Moreau de Saint Martin. "DEEP offers value to viewers during the entire content experience on the second screen, from the discovery process prior to watching TV content, through the interaction and engagement stage while viewing, and finally to the exploration phase once the program is over.

Through an intuitive user interface, DEEP enriches TV consumption by enabling users to explore thousands of unique and automatically created digital magazines about movies, TV shows, actors, and topics related to the video inventory of content service providers. Unique functionalities of DEEP include an intuitive user interface, the ability to aggregate metadata from a growing set of sources, and its use of semantic algorithms to extract relevant topics about and from content, as well as transform data into content by itself.

The ConnectedWorld.TV Awards celebrate the latest developments in connected content, recognizing creative broadcasters, as well as innovative technology companies and consumer electronics manufacturers. Award winners are chosen by a prestigious panel of judges that includes senior analysts and executives from companies within the broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV, and telecom industries.