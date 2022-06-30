TV Tech Talk: 'TV Production in the Cloud' Webcast Now Available on Demand
Moderator Wes Simpson and representatives from Telos Alliance and Ross Video discussed the role of the cloud in today's media production environment in this free webcast
In our latest TV Tech Talk, TV Tech moderator Wes Simpson and Martin Dyster of Telos Alliance and Chistopher Kelly of Ross Video discussed the media cloud ecosystem and how such services can optimize production techniques.
