Thomson Video Networks - Christophe Delahousse, President



Q. Evaluate 3D one year after it was perhaps over-hyped by various industry types at IBC 2010—what is the reality settling down into?

Yes, 3D was clearly over-hyped especially during the first quarter of 2010 right after the CES show. We participated in several 3D trials in 2010 – in all cases, it was related to a major sport event, but we do not see 3D being a growth driver for the next two to three years in our industry. It is even unclear at this stage whether MVC will be the right compression format for 3D in the future, 2D + depth being more and more considered as an credible alternative approach.



Q. What broad technology trends do you think will be front-and-centre at IBC?

Regarding video content delivery, we see the following trends:



•Multiple screen delivery and the challenge to increase the overall Quality of Service (premium video quality and new delivery technology to make it truly frozen picture free) of this service.

•How to generate money from those multi-screen services including targeted ad and the related technologies to achieve this goal should be another key topic.

•More specifically to our industry, there is a major trend to include more and more functions in encoder/transcoder products.



Q. What’s new that you will show at IBC and that broadcasters should look for there?

This year, we’ll showcase our new ViBE VS7000 video system, a fully integrated IP video solution for convergent applications such as Web TV and over-the-top services delivery, traditional IPTV, and IP/cable delivery. Launched a couple of months ago, this product is already successfully deployed at different customer sites with many more to come.



From the DTH perspective, we’ll introduce a new multichannel HD encoder, incorporating a substantially more powerful evolution of Thomson’s renowned Mustang compression engine. Our new ViBE EM4000 delivers significant operational cost savings through better use of satellite or terrestrial bandwidth.



Last but not least, we’ll have further enhancements to our MPEG video server range, as well as innovative new features in our DVB-T2 solutions.



Q. How is your new product offering different from what’s available on the market?

The Thomson Video Networks philosophy, since delivering the world’s first large-scale direct-to-home satellite system, has always been the same—to provide the best possible picture quality across any networks, to any devices. This commitment to quality at every stage, as well as our technology and expertise in video compression makes us a trusted partner and unique supplier of leading broadcasters around the world.



Q. Where are you based, and how many employees do you have? Anything else we should know about your company?

Thomson Video Networks employs more than 400 highly skilled people in the Americas, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, among which 150 are in the engineering team and 50 fully dedicated to local field services. The company’s global headquarters is in France with additional sales and services locations in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Russia, India, China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Australia.



Thomson Video Networks has also a strong international service organization delivering highly professional, tailored systems and 24/7 support.



Late in May 2011, the Fonds de Consolidation et de Développement des Entreprises (FCDE) announced that it has finalized its investment in Thomson Video Networks. We are now able to develop our full potential as an independent organization strongly committed to R&D, with an innovative product portfolio as well as our remarkable level of customer service, which allows us to quickly respond to evolving market needs.



Q. How many years have you been going to the IBC show and what’s your fondest memory? What’s your favorite restaurant or pub?

Too many years to remember! And there are so many memories it would be hard to pick one out. Amsterdam is a very enjoyable place to spend a few days at a tradeshow—there are always good places to relax in when there’s time. Some of my favorites are the brown cafés like Cafe Gollem.



