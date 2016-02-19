SMPTE 2016 Technical Conference Calling for Papers

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—If you have a topic involving technical theory, research, innovations and applications for the media technology industry, the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers wants to hear from you. SMPTE is now accepting proposals for technical papers for the SMPTE 2016 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition.

Technical papers can cover a wide range of topics, including image acquisition and processing; UHD, color and dynamic range management; restoration and preservation; the future of media distribution; and future media technology.

The deadline for submission of initial abstracts is April 22. Commercial or promotional papers will not be considered. For more information, visit www.smpte2016.org.