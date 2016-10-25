SMPTE 2016: Quantum Has Xcellis on Display

Quantum Corp. is demonstrating Xcellis, its end-to-end shared workflow storage platform that allows users to manage production and archiving workflows across the range of Quantum storage systems. Xcellis consolidates media and metadata management, extending connectivity options for both Fibre Channel and Ethernet clients, and supports hosted applications, greatly enhancing productivity in collaborative media environments by integrating the most important components of workflow storage into a single, easy-to-manage, fully scalable hardware solution.



Xcellis supports online work in process, ingest and delivery and archiving through the company’s Lattus object storage, LTO tape and Q-Cloud services, all running on Quantum’s StorNext 5 media workflow platform. With Xcellis, workflows are enhanced to boost user efficiency, productivity and creativity while also enabling long-term content archives using either private or public cloud infrastructure.



Xcellis enhances workflow storage by integrating real-time and “non-real-time” media production support elements in the same system. At the heart of the new solution, the Xcellis Workflow Director controls shared client access privileges and provides simultaneous client connectivity across all popular network types, including Fibre Channel and IP for SMB, CIFS, NFS and Quantum’s higher performing DLC (Distributed LAN Client) — while also supporting hosted applications. By bringing the functionality of multiple disparate components into a single system that occupies just 4RU of space, the Xcellis Workflow Director simplifies the overall storage architecture and streamlines operation and management.



