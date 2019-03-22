Ross Showcasing ‘High Impact, High Efficiency’ at 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—With more than 9,000 square feet to play with in its booth, Ross Video has a full lineup of demonstrations of its latest live production systems and workflows. Touting the theme of “High Impact, High Efficiency,” Ross intends to show how its technology helps create compelling content more efficiently.

The Ross booth will be split up into multiple areas highlighting different areas of production. One area will feature an end-to-end production suite for news workflows featuring Ross’ ACID and PIVOT cameras, the Inception News Room Computer System, Streamline MAM, Tria News Clip Player and XPression Graphics, Acuity Production Switcher and the OverDrive production automation platform.

Virtual systems will get the spotlight with a full virtual green screen production and automation workflow that includes the debut of the new Voyager, Unreal 4-based rendering engine. Updates to the XPression Tessera and the Ross Unified Venue Control system, meanwhile, will highlight technologies for sports stadium productions.

Other technologies that Ross is highlighting include a 12G 4KUHD production chain; the Lightning control system; a camera motion systems demo zone with the Furio and CamBot robotic camera systems; IP, SMPTE-2110 infrastructure demonstrations; a computer virtualization technology demo; areas centered around the Ross Carbonite and Acuity production switchers, and the DashBoard control platform; and Ross mobile production gear.

The Ross booth is SL1805.

