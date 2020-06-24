Register for CPN Webcast on June 25: Has Remote Production Changed Production ... Forever?
By TVT Staff
Most production now has by necessity become remote production, but what does that look like? And even more importantly, what will it look like next?
Registration is now open for TVT's sister publication Creative Planet Network's free webcast on June 25: "Has Remote Production Changed Production… Forever?"
Join a panel of industry experts for a conversation on how remote production has transformed the media and entertainment industries, broadcasting and newsgathering, streaming, education, enterprise and events.
We’ll discuss technologies that make remote production possible, new advances that are enabling better connections and workflows and how media professionals are adapting.
Panelists include:
- Marcus Schioler, Vice President of Product Marketing, Haivision
- Craig Wilson, Product Evangelist, Broadcast & Media Enterprise | Market Solutions, Avid
- Per Lindgren, CTO and co-founder, Net Insight
- Stein Erik Sørhaug, VP of Partnerships and Alliances, Vimond
Questions you want asked and answered? Email cristina.clapp@futurenet.com and she'll put them to our panel.
