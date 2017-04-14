Prime Focus Technologies Premieres IMF Media Player at NAB Show

CULVER CITY, CALIF.—Prime Focus Technologies will be using the 2017 NAB Show as the launch pad for its new IMF Media Player and Mastering Automation system, both of which work with its Clear Media ERP product.

The IMF Player provides the ability to preview, playback, review and distribute over a streaming proxy a Composition Playlist complete with video, audio and captions. This allows users to playback the playlist without having to access the original IMF package. The Clear platform supports IMF Compositions created using its desktop CPL systems—Clipster, Color Front, Gray Meta and Netflix CPL Editor—over streaming proxies and perform search, playback, upload, download and distribution of IMF packages and rendered and transcoded output. Clear supports IMF through its native cloud architecture, enabling packaging and delivery of IMF packages from remote locations, public cloud infrastructure and customer premises.

The Mastering Automation system for Clear assists domestic and international syndication across linear and non-linear platform by leveraging Clear Compliance Data Model, Caption Re-timing feature and tool for compliance auto QC on captions and subtitles.

Prime Focus Technologies will showcase its new technology at booth SL9605 during the 2017 NAB Show, which takes place April 24-27 in Las Vegas.