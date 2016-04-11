Ncam to Display Photorealistic Augmented Reality at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2016 NAB Show, Ncam will demonstrate groundbreaking advances in photorealistic augmented reality enabled by tapping into the real-time power of Epic Games’ Unreal Engine technology. Ncam’s technological capabilities—including camera tracking and augmented reality—will be shown working with Epic Games’ Unreal Engine to demonstrate real-time photorealistic augmented reality using multiple, freely moving cameras.

For episodic television, it creates production efficiencies by slashing post-production time and budgets because many or all graphics elements can be added in real time. For movies, photorealistic pre-visualization will give directors and cinematographers greater confidence in their camera moves and cast placements.

Photorealistic augmented reality also benefits from Ncam’s Relight and Depth Data. Ncam will demonstrate how Relight measures and models light in a scene, allowing virtual elements to cast shadows on actual objects and respond to lighting changes based on the surrounding environment in real time.

With Depth Data, which is the latest addition to the data output of Ncam’s camera tracking, augmented reality graphics will allow presenters to walk around and through virtual graphics in such broadcast applications as sports analysis.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Ncam will be in booth C10345. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.