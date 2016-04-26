National Student Electronic Media Convention Seeks Proposals

HUMMELSTOWN, PA.—College Broadcasters Inc. needs session ideas for this year’s National Student Electronic Media Convention, to be held in Philadelphia, Oct. 20–22.

CBI is inviting media professionals, students, advisers, engineers and media and legal professionals to submit proposals. It said special consideration will be given to proposals with more than one speaker.

The three-day convention brings together professionals, students and their advisers from college and high school electronic media outlets for educational sessions on a variety of areas in media, like broadcasting and engineering or sales and marketing. Sessions in the past have touched on topics like FCC regulations, webcasting, social media, legal issues and management.

Proposals are being accepted until Aug. 1 on the National Student Electronic Media Convention’s website, and the convention itself is held at the Sonesta Philadelphia Hotel.