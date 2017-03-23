NAB Show Technology Luncheon Will Feature Tim Wu

WASHINGTON—Attorney, author and Columbia Law School professorTim Wu will address the NAB Show Technology Luncheon on April 26 in Las Vegas.



He will discuss “the innovation cycle as it pertains to some of the most important technologies of the last century while giving perspective on the evolution of the internet.”

Wu is the director of the Poliak Center for the Study of First Amendment Issues at Columbia Journalism School. He previously worked at the Federal Trade Commission during the first term of the Obama administration, and as the chair of the media reform group Free Press. Wu spent time as a Google fellow and clerked for Judge Richard Posner and Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. Wu graduated from McGill University (B.Sc.) and Harvard Law School.

He is a former contributing editor at “The New Republic,” a current contributor to NewYorker.com and author of “The Master Switch” and “The Attention Merchants.”





“Tim Wu provides in-depth and thoughtful examinations of the continual innovation of communication channels and how people share information in both of his bestselling books,” NAB Chief Technology Officer Sam Matheny said in a press release.

The annual luncheon traditionally has over 700 industry professionals in attendance. John Kean and John Lyons will also receive NAB Engineering Achievement Awards, and Catherine Badalamente will receive the Digital Leadership Award at the luncheon.

NAB Show will be held April 22-27.