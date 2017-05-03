NAB Show: Blackmagic Design Mixes in Audio With Resolve 14

LAS VEGAS—Many in the industry wondered what Blackmagic Design, best known for its technologies related to video production and post, had in mind when it acquired professional audio company Fairlight last fall.

Resolve 14 on a Fairlight console

At a press conference Monday, CEO Grant Petty put speculation to rest when he unveiled the incorporation of Fairlight’s toolset into the new Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve 14. While Resolve has regularly made significant upgrades to its color grading and editing capabilities and efficiencies in each release, this expansion into audio has been developed, Petty explained, to enable “a historic leap forward in post production workflow.”

A series of Fairlight mixing consoles adapted to work within the Resolve ecosystem will offer all the mixing, editing and processing capabilities that audio professionals have come to know from Fairlight, including 5.1, 7.1 and 22.2 surround.

“Film and television [post] has always been confined within these [pre-existing] boundaries,” Petty said. Picture edit- ing and grading can be done in one place. “We see Resolve breaking through the stagnant toolsets used in post- production.”

Among other new BMD products at the show are the ATEM Television Studio Pro HD live production switcher, UltraStudio HD Mini Thunderbolt 3 capture and playback solution, as well as the URSA Mini Pro 4.6K camera and updated DaVinci Resolve panels.

Copyright NAB 2017