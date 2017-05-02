NAB Show: AJA Advances Processing, Conversion With FS-HDR

LAS VEGAS—Emphasizing the importance of interoperability, flexibility and compatibility, AJA Video Systems President Nick Rashby previewed the FS-HDR frame synchronizer and converter, developed to provide users with real-time processing of 4K/UltraHD and 2K/ HD, including HDR conversions and 4K/UltraHD HDR downconversion to HD HDR.

AJA Video Systems FS-HDR frame synchronizer and converter

Utilizing video and color space algorithms from developer Colorfront, the FS-HDR enables the conversion of camera formats from multiple vendors into the HDR space, as well as conversion to and from BT.2020/BT.709.

Also new from AJA is the Ki Pro Ultra Plus, now capable of one-, two-, three or four-channel simultaneous HD recording up to 1080 50/60p and full HDMI 2.0 up to 12- bit capture and output. (“We listened to our customers,” Rashby said.) The Ki Pro Ultra Plus offers I/O flexibility and connectivity options, including 3G-SDI, HDMI 2.0 and fiber connections.

In addition to offering support for HDR and JPEG 2000 workflows for the latest release of Adobe Premiere Pro CC, AJA is introducing 12G-SDI and fiber Mini-Converters, the KUMO CP2 control panel for KUMO routers and a range of firmware and software.

