NAB 2016: Ang Lee Embraces 4K, Higher Frame Rates

LAS VEGAS—Oscar-winning director Ang Lee has already dazzles audiences with his films “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” and “Life of Pi,” but his latest film may do so in an entirely new way. “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk” uses 4K, 3D and 120 frames per second visuals to tell its story, and according to the filmmaker, may be the first step in a new technological evolution.

Ang Lee

“This is really the beginning of a… quest for new storytelling,” Lee said April 16 at the Future of Cinema Conference that kicked of the 2016 NAB Show. “Now, I see something new [technologically], I want to get into it. The more I see, the more questions I have.

