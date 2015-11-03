LiveU to Give Solo Display at CCW 2015

NEW YORK—LiveU is preparing to demonstrate its new plug-and-play live streaming bonded system, LiveU Solo, at CCW 2015, in addition to other products for uplinks, encoding and ENG vehicle technology.

LiveU Solo

The Solo enables user to live-stream into any web streaming workflow by automatically connecting to content delivery networks like YouTube and Wowza Streaming Cloud. The Solo can be managed and controlled remotely through a web interface or smart device.

Other products LiveU will have on hand include the LU200, a fully bonded field uplink unit that uses Wi-Fi, LAN, satellite and cellular bonding technology for mobility and resiliency. With a two-modem bonded system, the LU200 is compatible with any camera and can turn it into a live-streaming device.

The LU200e is a video encoder that enables streaming for web distribution, point-to-point and point-to-miltipoint. It can stream content to the cloud or physical server using Wi-Fi, LAN and optional cellular bonding to manage multiple streams and devices remotely.

LiveU will also display its next generation cellular and hybrid ENG vehicle technology with its partner Accelerated Media Technologies. The new tech increases network reception for live HD video transmission on-the-go and allows the truck to wirelessly connect any LiveU pack to a LiveU Xtender and satellite with distances of more than 1,000 feet within the line of sight.

Mike Savello, LiveU Americas’ vice president of sales, is also scheduled to take part in a panel for “The KA Band Revolution in News Gathering” on Nov. 12 at 3 p.m.

CCW 2015 takes place from Nov. 11-12 in New York. LiveU will be located at booth 743. For more information, visit www.ccwexpo.com.