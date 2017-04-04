Lawo to Launch IP-Based Audio Production Console at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—It’s lift off for Lawo’s IP-based audio production console at the 2017 NAB Show, offering optimized performance within video production environments. Addressing applications that require very large format mixing and routing functionality, the desk provides innovative mix-assist systems that enable engineers to focus on creating high-impact audio presentations.

V_Matrix

Lawo will also demonstrate its V__matrix IP-native video routing and processing infrastructure solution, which has software-defined functionality that adapts to new workflow requirements within minutes.

The company also added functionality to its open-standards-based broadcast ecosystem, which is based on high-capacity generic compute blades. This solution translates the cloud-computing approach into the broadcast world, creating a fully virtualized routing and processing core infrastructure.

Lawo’s VSM workflow and orchestration solution has also been augmented to include a toolkit for combining and managing multi-vendor solutions. It also harmonizes IP and baseband with a comprehensive feature set, including router control, scheduling, monitoring and tally management, enabling users to benefit from IP-based broadcast installations and remote productions.

Lawo is also adding a new line of radio consoles to its portfolio. By combining virtual and physical control options with next generation processing power, this new console series meets the operations and budget requirements of future-oriented radio/on-air studio installations.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Lawo will be in booth N1424. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.