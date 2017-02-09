IEEE BTS Issues Call for Papers

ARLINGTON, VA.—IEEE BTS wants to hear your ideas for papers for the 2017 IEEE Broadcast Symposium. The conference is accepting abstract paper proposals of up to 500 words that focus on topics that can range from digital radio and television systems to AES interoperability, IP networking standards and broadcast spectrum issues.

Submissions must be submitted via email to bts@ieee.org and indicate that the abstract submitted is for the 2017 IEEE Broadcast Symposium, include the corresponding author’s full name and contact information, including affiliation, address, email and phone number. The deadline for submitting abstract proposals will be May 15.

Submitters will also be entered into a drawing to receive free registration to the IEEE Broadcast Symposium for them and a guest.

The 2017 IEEE Broadcast Symposium will take place from Oct. 10-12 in Arlington, Va. For more information visit bts.ieee.org.