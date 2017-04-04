G&D to Promote 4K/8K Video Transmission at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2017 NAB Show, G&D North America Inc., a subsidiary of Guntermann & Drunck GmbH, will showcase products that enable the transmission of uncompressed or compressed video via optical fiber or IP over long distances.

DP1.2-VisionXG

The DisplayPort KVM extender system DP1.2-VisionXG, which consists of a computer module (transmitter) and user module (receiver), extends computer signals via fiber optics at distances of up to 10,000m. The fiber optic transmission offers sufficient bandwidth for delivering uncompressed 4K and 8K videos at 60Hz, as well as keyboard/mouse, RS232, USB2.0 and audio signals.

The KVM extender DP1.2-Vision includes screen-freeze, monitoring, redundant power supplies, SNMP and two network ports. And it integrates with G&D matrix systems, such as the ControlCenter-Compact or ControlCenter-Digital, which allow the extension and switching of 4K at 60 Hz through the matrix.

G&D will also show the DP-Vision-IP, its new KVM extender for unlimited access over IP. It supports DisplayPort video resolutions up to 2560x1600 at 60 Hz or 3840x2160 at 30 Hz.

The company will also promote its HDIP compression technology for transmitting lossless 4K-resolution video signals at 60Hz. The KVM extender DP-Vision1.2 already uses this new compression mode for the extension of computer signals either via fiber optics up to 10,000 m or via CAT cables up to 140 m.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Guntermann & Dunck GbmH/G&D North America, Inc. will be in boothN5624. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.