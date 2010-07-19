Front Porch Digital - Rino Petricola, Senior VP and Managing Director

Rino Petricola

Q. What broad technology trends do you think will be front-and-centre at IBC2010?



Although 3D broadcast will get a lot of attention, we believe that multi-platform content delivery, file-based tapeless workflows and transition to HDTV operations will remain at the forefront of industry interests.



Q. Any thoughts on how the current economic climate will affect the show?



The economic climate in Europe will certainly limit the number of attendees, as it did last year. The up-side will be that those who do attend are not casual but serious and purposeful, just the kind of people we exhibitors most want to meet with.



Q. What's new that you will show at IBC2010 and that broadcasters should look for there?



We will be showing multiple significant product enhancements, including:



-DIVAsymphony, our Service Oriented Architecture (SOA) Framework for DIVArchive that features Apple Final Cut Server and Final Cut Pro connectivity;

-DIVArchive V6.3, which provides full Unicode support and Intelligent Site-to-Site Load Balancing through DIVAnet;

-DIVAdirector V4.1, with an enhanced Internet Explorer user interface, among other upgrades;

-The SAMMA V4 family, with global local language support, support for mixed format (large/small) and mixed standard (PAL/NTSC) cassettes in a single robot, support for DVCam tape format migrations, and the addition of Sony Flexicart control.



Q. How is your new product offering different from what's available on the market?



Our solutions are unique to the marketplace in that they can be combined to support end-to-end workflows for mass realtime migration of legacy video content right through to its management and repurposing in multiple digital formats. No other vendor offers this kind of effective, integrated end-to-end solution.



Q. Where are you based, and how many employees do you have? Anything else we should know about your company?



Front Porch Digital International and Corporate headquarters are located in Annecy, France, and in Louisville, Colorado, USA, respectively. In total, we have more than 80 employees serving more than 360 customers in more than 60 countries. We are the global leader in solutions for migrating, managing and monetizing media content.



Q. How many years have you been going to the IBC show and what's your fondest memory? What's your favorite restaurant or pub?



IBC 2010 will be my 15th IBC. My fondest memory of the show comes from 2004 when we at Front Porch were showcasing our DIVAworks bundle. To optimize space in our 9-square meter booth, we came up with a cost-effective and innovative solution: We used a mini-fridge as a pedestal. As you'll see at IBC 2010, we have come a long way. We not only have a larger booth, we can even afford pedestals! My favorite restaurant in Amsterdam is certainly Restaurant d'Vijff Vlieghen (Five Flies) where every day the chef prepares a surprising menu of four, five, or six courses served with his special wine selections.



Q. 3D – Hope or Hype or In Between, or wait and see?



3D is a challenging market. While consumers may be intrigued by 3DTV, the real question is whether they will be queuing up to buy 3DTV sets, given that so many have just invested in HDTV. While many people in the industry are hopeful about 3DTV, there is also a chance it will end up being the next flop. My attitude is "let's wait and see."



